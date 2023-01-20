Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/23/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 1/24/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'doing okay' ahead of AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain) is "worked hard on the treatment and is doing OK" ahead of the team's AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Mahomes is dealing with a painful high ankle sprain injury, but it...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) questionable on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Ball continues to deal with ankle and wrist soreness and is questionable to face Chicago on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bulls. Ball's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (ankle) on Pistons' Thursday injury report
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (ankle) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers started on Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks and played 22 minutes. He left in the first half with a foot injury and then returned in the second, so Livers seems to have a decent chance of suiting up versus the Nets. Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is also listed as questionable for Thursday, and Livers will have fewer minutes available if Stewart is cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is available on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter (asthma) have both been upgraded from questionable and will return after missing last game. Clint Capela is expected to remain in the starting lineup, but he might lose a few minutes to Okongwu. Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin will have fewer opportunities available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (knee) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Beauchamp has been ruled out on Wednesday due to right knee soreness. During warmups, he grabbed at his knee a few times, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (adductor) not listed on Boston's Thursday injury report
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (adductor) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Brown is expected to return after Boston's forward sat out on Tuesday with an adductor injury. In 35.9 expected minutes versus a Knicks' team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 39.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Bucks. Caldwell-Pope's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
