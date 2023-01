Orlando City Council voted to move forward today on two ordinances that could potentially change the game for downtown bar and nightclub operators. We told you HERE that city staff had been workshopping some possible ordinances that would make it more difficult to operate nightclubs past midnight without a set of required safety measures in place — namely two new ordinances that would place a moratorium on any new bars or nightclubs opening downtown over a six-month period and another that would require bars that serve liquor after midnight with occupancies of at least 150 people to have a special late-night operating permit and to hire off-duty police officers and licensed security guards at their own expense.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO