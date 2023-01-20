ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Law firm speaks out following fatal crash involving Bakersfield police vehicle

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
There are new details on the woman who was injured in a car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning.

The Chain, Cohn, and Clark law firm released a statement saying 34-year-old Ana Hernandez was getting a ride home from work at Grimmway Farms when the crash happened and that she is an innocent bystander.

They went on to say in part "as a law firm that has been involved in these types of cases in the past through our representation of other victims involved in tragic motor vehicle collisions with law enforcement we can state unequivocally that incidents like this should never happen.”

According to the CHP, a 2013 Honda Accord that was carrying two people was traveling westbound on Muller Road. At the same time, a 2016 Ford Taurus patrol car that was carrying two BPD officers was traveling southbound on South Vineland Road. The two met at an intersection and crashed, leaving both cars on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The CHP report noted that "the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Road is controlled by a stop sign for northbound and southbound traffic only."

The driver of the Honda Accord, 30, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Ana Hernandez, received major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center via helicopter. The two policemen, ages 23 & 24, were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries.

