Kylie Jenner wears giant lion head during Paris Fashion Week
Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned heads on Monday after she was photographed at Paris Fashion Week wearing a velvet strapless dress that included a giant replica of a lion's head attached to the front. She completed the look with gold earrings, gold-tipped heels, a high ponytail and a...
Victoria Beckham Sends Kisses From Paris in Ruched Dress & Pointed-Toe Sock Boots With David Beckham & Kim Jones
Victoria Beckham was spotted on traversing the streets of Paris today along with her husband, accomplished soccer player David Beckham. The duo traveled to the city of lights to attend Fendi’s fall 2023 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Victoria also sent kisses from Paris, snapping a quick selfie with her husband and the creative director of Fendi, Kim Jones, posting the photo to her Instagram Story today. The images saw the former Spice Girl clad in a dress from her own namesake brand’s pre-collection. The garment was billowing and maxi length comprised of a boxy bodice with balloon sleeves which were...
Timothee Chalamet Looks Effortlessly Cool in Shearling Bomber Jacket and White Denim Loewe Sneakers at Loewe’s Fall ’23 Menswear Show
Clad in casual wears, Timothee Chalamet attended Loewe’s fall ’23 menswear show in Paris. Backed by his boyish charms, the “Call Me By Your Name” star was seemingly fully dressed in the Spanish designer, down to his all-white footwear. Chalamet’s ensemble was comprised of a black shearling bomber jacket with leather sleeves in an oversized style, the outerwear layered overtop a classic plain white T-shirt. Going back to basics, the Oscar nominated thespian styled effortlessly cool dark blue joggers made of suede, also in a baggy style. Chalamet finished off his look with black sunnies. To go along with white socks, Chalamet...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Lourdes Leon shows off bold black dress while on vacation
Lourdes Leon is fearless with fashion and her personal style. The model and singer shared a photo of herself on vacation, showing off an outfit that might be among her most bold and daring. RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Lourdes Leon, Julia Fox and others stun at...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Enjoy a Casual Family Day in New Snaps on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared family snaps taken on a relaxing getaway to Malibu on Instagram. In the pics, she is enjoying a fun day on the beach with her baby girl Malti and her husband, Nick Jonas.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump at gym in impressive workout video
Hilary Swank won’t let her pregnancy slow her down. The actress, who is expecting twin babies in April, hit the gym on Friday for an impressive workout. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍,” Swank, 48, captioned a video on Instagram of herself exercising with a big smile on her face. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” she continued. The “Alaska Daily” star’s Instagram followers praised the post, with one joking, “Wow it’s like you have the strength of 3 people.” Singer Jewel, meanwhile, commented, “Amazing!! You look so good!” “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson echoed, “You are everything!” Swank announced in October 2022 that she and...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram while attending the Beyoncé performance in Dubai donning a YSL look that we love!
Jason Momoa Styles Sage Sorel Boots With Cream Knitwear at Sundance Film Festival 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jason Momoa brought cozy winter style to Utah for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. While in Park City, Utah for the occasion on Saturday, Momoa arrived at the Variety Sundance Studio in partnership with Audible. For the occasion, the “Aquaman” star hit the red carpet in a light cream henley shirt and pale green button-up, paired with distressed tan trousers. The grungy set was warmly layered with a cream shawl-collared knit cardigan trimmed with brown buttons. Momoa completed his outfit with...
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Beyonce performs in Dubai alongside daughter Blue Ivy
Beyoncé made a return to the stage over the weekend, performing in Dubai at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal, a new luxury resort. During Saturday's event, the powerhouse singer performed a variety of hits from throughout the years, starting with a cover of Etta James' "At Last."
The Shoe Brand Meghan Markle Wears on Repeat Is Having a Major Sale
While you may not want to walk a mile in a member of the Royal Family's shoes, you might be itching to bring a little bit of their style into your wardrobe. Fortunately, Sarah Flint's Happy Shoe Year Sale offers a rare opportunity to score some regal fashion for less. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the brand a handful of times—and no, not just because they match her classic-meets-California cool style. The direct-to-consumer label is known for making comfortable boots, heels, and flats that look just as good as they feel. (Translation? Walking a literal mile in the Duchess of Sussex's Sarah Flint Natalie flats seems like a breeze.)
GLOBAL STARS ON THE RED CARPET AT THE LAUNCH OF ICONIC NEW ULTRA LUXURY RESORT: ATLANTIS THE ROYAL
Tonight, Atlantis The Royal hosted a star-studded Red Carpet to celebrate the launch of the world’s newest and most iconic ultra-luxury resort, located on the Palm Island in Dubai. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, the new resort is hosting some of the world’s most recognisable faces for a three-day-long extravaganza of curated events and experiences across its “Grand Reveal Weekend”.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take Kids For Cruise In Vintage Bronco: Photos
A family affair! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted being the most adorable couple ever when they took their kids for a spin around the block in a super cool, vintage Ford Bronco. The iconic couple couldn’t contain their smiles as Ben grabbed the wheel while Jennifer looked absolutely incredible, per usual, enjoying the trip from the passenger’s seat.
Goldie Hawn Cherishes Visits With Her Granddaughter Rio! See Her Cutest Photos Over the Years
Goldie Hawn’s grandkids always make her smile! The Cactus Flower actress and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are grandparents to seven adorable little ones. She loves documenting time spent with her grandchildren, including her sweet granddaughter Rio Hudson. Rio was born in July 2013 to Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson...
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us How to Do the Lip Gloss Nails Trend
These days the beauty landscape is a particularly dewy one—especially for Jennifer Lopez. From glazed-donut skin and nails (thanks, Hailey Bieber) to winter-weather-inspired highlighter, matte has been traded in for finishes that feel glassy, glossy, and luxurious. The latest iteration? Lip gloss nails, a TikTok trend deftly adapted over...
Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
