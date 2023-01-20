Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce ‘Ideally’ Prefers a Title Fight With Fury Over Usyk
Joe Joyce finds Tyson Fury a lot more enticing as his world title opponent than Oleksandr Usyk. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender from London said if he was allowed to choose his world title opponent, he would prefer to face his countryman Fury, the Manchester native and WBC heavyweight titlist, over Usyk, the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF unified champion from Ukraine.
Boxing Scene
Benn Mocks Eubank After Knockout Loss to Smith, Says He Would Have Stopped Eubank In 2 Rounds
There was no way the taint of two failed drug tests was going to prevent Conor Benn from letting his schadenfreude known to the world. The embattled welterweight was quick to add his two cents to the conversation after his well-known nemesis, Chris Eubank Jr., suffered a surprising fourth round knockout loss at the hands of Liam Smith in their middleweight bout Saturday night in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin
If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde
ANTHONY YARDE HAS used the word himself in recent weeks and I do suspect there is a sense of destiny about his moment of truth at Wembley on Saturday night. Defeating the undefeated powerhouse Artur Beterbiev is clearly a big ask, but I firmly believe Anthony will come up with the answers and then some at the OVO Arena, which also staged his professional debut back in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Benn Would Be a Massive Favorite Over Eubank Now
Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is no longer the 50-50 proposition he once thought it was. This past Saturday, Eubank suffered a colossal upset at AO Arena in Manchester, getting stopped by Liam Smith in the fourth round of their middleweight bout. It was an ironic...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Looked "Sharp" In Sandor Martin Fight, Says Lopez Sr.
Teofimo Lopez’s time near the top of the pugilistic mountain proved to be transient. Although a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko vaulted him onto the world stage, George Kambosos Jr. ultimately knocked him off his high horse. A rebirth of sorts was needed for the loquacious former champion, one that...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head on Crawford’s ‘Transparency’ Demands: Absolutely Baffling; Got to Have Certain Level of Trust
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza doesn’t feel that the sticking point that apparently led to the breakdown in negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship was a reasonable one. Errol Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound champion, and Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist, were engaged in serious discussions to...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Farrag is Set To Make Comeback on February 25 in Malta
The Liverpool – and British – fight scene just got more interesting with the announcement that Ryan Farrag is back on the comeback trail. The former star amateur hasn’t fought since 2019 but makes a welcome return on February 25th. The Liverpudlian will appear on the undercard of fellow Scouse fighter Connor Butler’s Commonwealth Flyweight Title fight with Craig Derbyshire, LIVE on Fightzone, from Malta.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Has Makings Of A Super Fight, Says Derek "Bozy" Ennis
Regardless of weight classes and no matter the time, the sport of boxing has always had super fights. Whether it was Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in the early 1970s, Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in the mid-2010s, to the long-awaited showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, the sport has always found two budding stars to pit against one another.
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: If You Want Throw Millions To Beat a Man Who Can't Fight - No Problem!
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury says the financial opportunity was too good to pass up, for a planned showdown with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. The contest is slated to take place next month in Saudi Arabia. The two rivals have been trading words since 2021. They were scheduled...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions Signs Shadasia Green, To Face Elin Cederroos On Serrano-Cruz Card
One of women’s boxing’s best-kept secrets finally has a promoter and a big fight. Jake Paul announced Wednesday that Shadasia Green, one of the sport’s most powerful punchers among women, has signed a multi-fight contract with his company, MVP Promotions. Green (11-0, 10 KOs) also has been added to the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard February 4 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Make Jake Paul a Big Favorite With Tommy Fury, But It's Dangerous Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has tabbed Jake Paul as the favorite in his upcoming showdown with unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. Paul, a Youtube star turned boxer, has an undefeated record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. However, Paul has never faced an actual boxer. Fury, 8-0...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London
Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
