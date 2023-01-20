ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Daily Voice

Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report

DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

The Nathaniel Witherell recipient of $900,000 bequest

The Nathaniel Witherell, announced today that Witherell will receive a bequest of approximately $900,000 from the estate of former Greenwich resident Reinhold Vogel. It was one of the largest single gifts in the facility’s recent history. In accordance with Mr. Vogel’s wishes, the funds are to be used to enhance the Witherell’s physical facility and residents’ lives, or to establish an endowment. Mr. Simon noted that the funds may not take the place of the Town’s regular appropriation and will be under the control of the Board of Directors to be spent in the matter described. He said the Witherell expects to receive the funds by the end of March.
GREENWICH, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops

NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple people hospitalized following crash on Route 9 in Middletown

Early Warning Weather Tracker checks out conditions on Route 8 in Torrington. Channel 3's Cassidy Williams was in the Early Warning Weather Tracker Monday morning to check out conditions on Route 8 in Torrington. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Updated: 7 hours ago.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
WATERTOWN, CT

