The Nathaniel Witherell, announced today that Witherell will receive a bequest of approximately $900,000 from the estate of former Greenwich resident Reinhold Vogel. It was one of the largest single gifts in the facility’s recent history. In accordance with Mr. Vogel’s wishes, the funds are to be used to enhance the Witherell’s physical facility and residents’ lives, or to establish an endowment. Mr. Simon noted that the funds may not take the place of the Town’s regular appropriation and will be under the control of the Board of Directors to be spent in the matter described. He said the Witherell expects to receive the funds by the end of March.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO