Westbrook, ME

103.7 WCYY

Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
I-95 FM

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Barbershop Owner Makes National News Because Of This

A local Maine barbershop called, A Little Off The Top in Brunswick was featured on ABC World News Tonight by doing something extremely considerate and tender hearted. According to WMTW Channel 8, the segment told the story of a sign on the outside of the shop that includes pricing and reads,
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wells residents asked to limit water usage

WELLS, Maine — Wells residents are being asked to limit their water usage after a reported interruption to sanitary district operations on Tuesday. The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert stating they are unsure how long the service interruption will last while technicians assess the situation. Customers are advised...
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

