fordcountychronicle.com
Comprehensive plan eyed by Ford County Board
PAXTON — A committee of the Ford County Board is recommending the full board next month approve moving forward with the drafting of a comprehensive plan for the county, with the intent of using the document to help plan goals for future growth and development — and perhaps even help attract it.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Marcott, Police Chief Yates Take Center Stage at Council Public Services Meeting
(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Hopkins Park, part of Pembroke Township near Kankakee, finally gets access to natural gas
Hopkins Park, a small south suburban community founded by African American farming families, will soon have access to natural gas in their homes for the first time.
fordcountychronicle.com
With county’s farmland eyed for CRP enrollment, ‘operators’ sought
PAXTON — From churches and clubs to private individuals, the search is on for a few groups, ideally three 501c3 nonprofits, to become the operators of Ford County’s three farms — but not with the idea of returning the land to agricultural production. Rather, three operators, one...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
wjbc.com
Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Rantoul domestic battery suspect, asking public for help
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges. Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 […]
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins 25-17, 25-13 over Tri-Point
PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-13 over Tri-Point on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rylie Rust had 10 aces while Maddi DeOrnellas had two kills in the Panthers’ Twin County Conference opener. “I was really proud of our entire team tonight. Everyone had a chance...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball wins 34-33 over Lexington
LEXINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team defeated Lexington 34-33 on Monday, Jan. 23. Savannah Shumate had 14 points for GCMS while Reagan Tompkins had seven points, Cally Kroon and Mallory Rosendahl each had five points, Sophia Ray had two points and Rylee Stephens had one point.
