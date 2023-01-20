Read full article on original website
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Kicks Off Celebrations of National Lutheran Schools Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A celebration for National Lutheran Schools Week is underway at Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer. IGLLS Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News the celebration will include an opportunity for the 94 students in kindergarten through sixth grade to learn about another culture. The public...
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria
Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
Spencer Community Comes Together Following Downtown Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The local community has come together to assist those affected by Sunday’s fire in Downtown Spencer and those who spent hours knocking down the blaze. Fire Chief John Conyn asked KICD News to pass along his thanks and appreciation to everyone that stepped up to help when we spoke to him after the fire had been extinguished Sunday night.
Winter Games Kick Off With First Official Cheer
Milford, IA (KICD) — The 2023 University of Okoboji Winter Games Cheerleaders have done their first public cheer. The annual winter games is this weekend. We’ll preview some of the highlights and new events in upcoming newscasts.
Drug Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has filed drug charges against a 40 year old Spencer man following a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say Joseph Hartzell was stopped in Highway 71 in the Rossie and Greenville area for a traffic violation and was also allegedly found to be driving with a revoked license. Further investigation reportedly revealed a pipe with marijuana inside.
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
Extensive Damage Reported Following Sunday Fire in Downtown Spencer
Spencer, Iowa– (KICD) — Extensive damage is being reported to a building in Downtown Spencer as a result of fire that required work from three local fire departments and number of other agencies Sunday afternoon. Spencer Fire and Rescue was initially called shortly after 12:30 to an apartment...
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
