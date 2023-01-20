I got scammed out my lifes savings byMr. Bidens poor economic policy that tanked the stock market. He is the worst president in my long lifetime.
Federal courts in the United States ought to be shame of themselves, using the magistrator judge to do unjust ,when they supposed to be protecting the people rights, at the same time they using them to break them. They tell you go to appellate courts and they do the same thing, all the time they making millions of dollars from poor black and white people. When you have different people taking the same actions in different courts, what's the use of going to court? Save your money and you will bring the system down. Shame on you. If God don't bring our judicial system down then he loved sodom and Gomorrah.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
Comments / 8