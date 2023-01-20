Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO