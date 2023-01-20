Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Barbara Kay Carra
Barbara Kay Carra, 79 of Austin, MN died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, Minnesota. A gathering celebrating her life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center. Schott Funeral Homes in Forest...
kiow.com
Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard
Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard, 92, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Mills, West Hancock qualify for Regional Duals
Following the release of the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings, the IHSAA has released pairing for the 24 teams who qualified for a shot at state duals. West Hancock and Lake Mills have both qualified and will wrestle on Tuesday, Jan 31st, at 6:00 PM.
KIMT
Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
kiow.com
Howard Brown Arrested in Charles City for Crimes in Tucson, Arizona
An Arizona murder suspect is being held in a Floyd County jail after his arrest following a brief standoff in Charles City. Police in Tucson, Arizona issued a warrant last year for. 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, a suspect in a fatal shooting near the University of Arizona campus. A 23-year-old...
kiow.com
West Hancock High School Track May Receive Upgrades
The West Hancock track and field facilities at Sanger Field in Britt are in need of a major overhaul. The West Hancock Community School Board has an eye on the future as far as a number of upgrades are concerned. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann explained.
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
Fort Dodge mom accused of drowning newborn is asking for new lawyers
FORT DODGE, Iowa – One of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub is asking for different public defenders. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are charged with first-degree murder. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Court documents filed earlier this week show Blaha submitted a letter […]
