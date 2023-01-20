CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO