Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson reveals Warriors’ true feelings about Grizzlies
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have finally budged, acknowledging a rivalry with the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. “They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson tells Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run and they’re right […] The post Klay Thompson reveals Warriors’ true feelings about Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title
In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have managed to emerge from the crowd as the top team in the Western Conference recently. After a bit of a slow start to the season, with key pieces such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. working their way back into the swing of things, the Nuggers have taken off recently, […] The post Nuggets’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors suffer tough Andrew Wiggins injury blow ahead of Grizzlies showdown
We’ve got a big one coming on Wednesday night with Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors set to battle the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center. Unfortunately for the Dubs, they’ve received some tough news heading into tip-off with Andrew Wiggins ruled out for the highly-anticipated showdown. Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. […] The post Stephen Curry, Warriors suffer tough Andrew Wiggins injury blow ahead of Grizzlies showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade
NBA trade season is upon us and rumors are already starting to swirl. The New York Knicks are likely to get in on the action, but the latest rumblings indicate that Immanuel Quickley’s name won’t be mentioned on the negotiating table. The latest report on Quickley’s trade status represents a complete turnaround from where things […] The post RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jimmy Butler made Heat fan’s night after he flew 4,405 miles to not see him play
A young Jimmy Butler fan flew 4,405 miles to see the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. However, Butler was a late scratch and did not play in the game. The fan was distraught to learn that his favorite player was out for the contest. But Jimmy Butler more than made […] The post How Jimmy Butler made Heat fan’s night after he flew 4,405 miles to not see him play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LeBron James playing vs. Spurs?
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James starred in Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. He scored 46 points — on 16-for-29 shooting from the field and 9-for-14 from three-point range — dished out seven assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in the team’s 133-115 loss. So when the Lakers host Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, and the Spurs on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Spurs?
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. all ruled out vs. Bucks
The Denver Nuggets will have their hands full against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Bones Hyland and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all popped up on the pre-game injury report, per DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind. Jokic, likely the frontrunner for the 2023 NBA MVP Award, continues to deal with […] The post Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. all ruled out vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Isaac’s ramp up from injury takes sharp left turn vs. Pacers
Before the Orlando Magic’s game with the Boston Celtics Monday night, it had been a while since we have seen forward Jonathan Isaac on a basketball court, over 900 days to be exact. After missing that much time, it would be understandable if Issac wants to play as much as he can, just for the […] The post Jonathan Isaac’s ramp up from injury takes sharp left turn vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown, Al Horford injury updates ahead of Knicks game will have Celtics fans hyped
The Boston Celtics failed to secure a win on Tuesday night as they suffered a 98-95 loss against the Miami Heat in the FTX Arena. The fact that Boston was missing no less than three of their starters due to injury in that one obviously played a key role in the defeat. The good news […] The post Jaylen Brown, Al Horford injury updates ahead of Knicks game will have Celtics fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s agent applies pressure on contract extension, ‘ball in Nets court’
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is voicing his desire to remain in Brooklyn long-term. Irving’s agent told Bleacher Report Wednesday that the guard is seeking a contract extension. Although it is unclear whether the team shares that appetite. “I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” his agent Shetellia Irving told Chris Haynes. “We have […] The post Kyrie Irving’s agent applies pressure on contract extension, ‘ball in Nets court’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0