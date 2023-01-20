Read full article on original website
Related
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 2023's Night Court Before
There's another Gold Rush in California, but this time it's not gold everybody's mining out West, it's intellectual property. With seemingly every movie franchise and classic sitcom getting a reboot, revival, or dark and gritty remake, it's only a matter of time before your old favorite gets dusted off and given new life. The '80s legal sitcom "Night Court" is back on NBC, featuring the daughter of the original show's main character Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Night Court Fans Notice Significant Improvements In Episode 3 Of The Revival
Reboots and revivals can be tricky things to land. Rebooting or resurrecting a beloved show from the past often carries a significant amount of weight, both seen and unseen. On one hand, a show needs to have enough reverence for its source material to ensnare fans of the original show, and on the opposite side of the equation, a rebooted show needs to be able to stand on its own accord and be able to bring in new audiences. In other words, revivals and reboots are a precarious balancing act that few shows can manage.
Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive
As Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch earned her comedic stripes, starring on the series for 10 of the 12 seasons it was on the air. Bernadette, Howard's love interest and eventual wife, was known for her squeaky voice and razor-sharp tongue — a winning combo when it came to laughs.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
The Last Of Us' Anna Torv Imagined Tess' Infection Scene Playing Out Much Differently
"The Last of Us" continues to shock audiences, and the second installment was packed to the brim with surprises, including the reveal that Anna Torv's character Tess was infected. The scene ended up causing quite a stir among devastated fans of the HBO series who were not expecting the distressing ordeal to go down in the tragic manner it did. And even the actress was a bit astonished at how the sequence played out when the time came to film it.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
The Solution To The Taylor Kinney Problem On Chicago Fire Is Obvious
"Chicago Fire" has been a prime component of NBC's programming for the better part of a decade now. It's also spawned numerous spinoffs set within the same TV universe, namely "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice," although that last one only lasted a single season. Suffice it to say, NBC is very happy to be in the "One Chicago" business, but a recent development threatens to upend the cornerstone of the franchise.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
Gerard Butler Accidentally Put Hilary Swank In The Hospital While Filming P.S. I Love You
Ah, love. One of the greatest emotions human beings can experience. When an individual is in love, little words and gestures can make a world of difference. These small moments often paint a relationship in vibrant colors of memory. Of course, when one is truly in love, it is always a struggle to be away or removed from the target of their affection, and this becomes even more tragic when lovers are separated by the icy embrace of death. The well-loved film "P.S. I Love You" shows just how much of a struggle getting over the loss of a loved one can be, but at least there is often times a light at the end of the tunnel...and sometimes that tunnel is in Ireland.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Says The Show's 'Daunting' Scripts Gave Her Nightmares
If "Gilmore Girls" fans first tuned into the show for the titular girls — the magnetic mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — they stayed for the quirky town of Stars Hollow. When Lorelai got pregnant at 16, she ran away from home and started a new life in the idyllic, tight-knit Connecticut town. The chummy hamlet is full of local personalities — the town gossip Miss Patty (Liz Torres) and the self-important Taylor (Michael Winters), to name a few — as well as time-honored traditions that serve as the backdrops to countless episodes.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds' Spencer Reid Was Originally 'Like Data From Star Trek'
The CBS procedural "Criminal Minds" became a big hit over the course of its run, amassing 15 seasons under its belt before it ended in 2020. The show's popularity then led to a revival in 2022 on Paramount+, under the name "Criminal Minds: Evolution." One of the key ingredients to...
Vikings: Valhalla's Camerapeople Had To Wear Helmets For Protection During This Battle Scene
"Vikings" is unquestionably one of the biggest historical dramas of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Running for 89 episodes across 6 seasons, the series still managed to be successful, despite the need to remain historically accurate, and the many carefully choreographed fight and battle scenes that a show of its scope requires.
Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Recalls A Strange Fan Interaction During A Marathon
With two seasons under its belt, "Ginny & Georgia" is proving itself to be a sizable hit for Netflix in the dramedy department. That success stems in no small part from the lead actresses behind the show's titular mother-daughter duo. There's Antonia Gentry, who brings the witty yet troubled teenage Ginny to life, and then there's Brianne Howey, who combines peppiness with a surprising level of darkness in her portrayal of Georgia.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0