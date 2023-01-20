Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kpic
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society hosts free presentation Tuesday night
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society invites the public to a free presentation, “Wonder – the World from Behind the Lens,” with photographer Stef Neyhart at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). The Roseburg chapter of...
kqennewsradio.com
KITCHEN HELP SOUGHT FOR SHELTER AND SENIOR CENTER
Kitchen help is sought for the Roseburg Warming Center and the Roseburg Senior Center. A City of Roseburg release said the warming center, which is open overnight inside the senior center, can use kitchen volunteers through at least Tuesday. The senior center café is currently only able to offer Friday buffet lunches for residents over age 50, due to a lack of volunteer help. Organizers hope to be able to offer lunches on the other weekdays, along with breakfasts on Saturdays.
traveloregon.com
Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay
Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
kpic
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
kpic
'No update at this time' on Lane Events Center, decision expected in summer
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
kpic
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kezi.com
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021. According to notices issued by the...
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
kpic
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activated for Monday night
LATEST: Cottage Grove Beds for Freezing Nights announced they will activate for Monday night. Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights warming center will be open at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23 for adults who wish to shelter from the cold. Guests should check in by 10:00 p.m. that latest...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
kpic
North Bend School District seeking community input in survey on strategic initiatives
NORTH BEND, Ore. — "Attention all North Bend Students, Families and Community Members, we need your input!" The North Bend School District is asking the community to fill out it's Strategic Survey to "help the North Bend School District update its strategic initiatives and priorities that will guide the district moving forward."
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE
One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kpic
New LiDAR guns give EPD updated tech to combat speeding
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has new LiDAR guns to track speeding drivers, replacing equipment that hadn't been updated in nearly two decades. With these new LiDAR guns, EPD says officers can track those who are speeding at farther distances, with more accuracy, and through fog, rain and snow.
Comments / 2