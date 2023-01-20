ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 2

Related
kpic

North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
NORTH BEND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

KITCHEN HELP SOUGHT FOR SHELTER AND SENIOR CENTER

Kitchen help is sought for the Roseburg Warming Center and the Roseburg Senior Center. A City of Roseburg release said the warming center, which is open overnight inside the senior center, can use kitchen volunteers through at least Tuesday. The senior center café is currently only able to offer Friday buffet lunches for residents over age 50, due to a lack of volunteer help. Organizers hope to be able to offer lunches on the other weekdays, along with breakfasts on Saturdays.
ROSEBURG, OR
traveloregon.com

Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay

Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire

COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE

One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

New LiDAR guns give EPD updated tech to combat speeding

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has new LiDAR guns to track speeding drivers, replacing equipment that hadn't been updated in nearly two decades. With these new LiDAR guns, EPD says officers can track those who are speeding at farther distances, with more accuracy, and through fog, rain and snow.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy