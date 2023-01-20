Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash
Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
16-Year-Olds Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
After Year of Hardships, Some Fired Unvaccinated City Workers Win Jobs Back
To support his family after losing his city government job in December 2021 for declining to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Frank Schimenti reluctantly sold the van that he had bought five years earlier to transport his son, Giovanni.The teenager, who had multiple disabilities, was in and out of the hospital throughout 2020 — during the height of the COVID-19...
NYC bill would make it harder for employers to fire workers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee. “You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most […]
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
NYC Issued 71 Tickets to Loud Cars Last Year With Traffic Cameras
BMWFines start at $800.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bill reintroduced to phase out subminimum wage for tipped workers
Restaurant workers in New York currently earn 66% of the minimum wage before tips, and several state lawmakers want to change that. About a dozen state senators and assembly members took orders and served lunch Monday afternoon to restaurant workers from New York City who came up to the Capitol for the day.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. All households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month thanks to $234 million in federal funding. […]
wesb.com
NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022
New York customers who get their heat from NYSEG shouldn’t expect to benefit from Governor Kathy Hochul’s utility relief program if their service has already been shut off. A representative from NYSEG told WESB News’ Andy Paulsen on Monday that NYSEG will only accept applications for the new...
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that “several” around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
In NY’s ‘conversation on crime,’ progressives just refuse to listen
“There is nothing acceptable about individuals walking into stores, taking what they want, walking out and then, when they’re arrested for the action, for people to say we are criminalizing the poor; no we’re not,” Mayor Eric Adams thundered last week. Sadly, though, that’s precisely the mindset of the folks writing the laws in this state. Indeed, at the same Manhattan Chamber of Commerce “Conversation on Crime” event, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx) actually blamed the NYPD for not arresting crooks because of the “attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. That prompted NYPD Chief of...
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
Comments / 0