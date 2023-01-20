ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash

Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

16-Year-Olds Must Do This Before Working in New York State

Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
PIX11

NYC bill would make it harder for employers to fire workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee. “You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Bill reintroduced to phase out subminimum wage for tipped workers

Restaurant workers in New York currently earn 66% of the minimum wage before tips, and several state lawmakers want to change that. About a dozen state senators and assembly members took orders and served lunch Monday afternoon to restaurant workers from New York City who came up to the Capitol for the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. All households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month thanks to $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK STATE
wesb.com

NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022

New York customers who get their heat from NYSEG shouldn’t expect to benefit from Governor Kathy Hochul’s utility relief program if their service has already been shut off. A representative from NYSEG told WESB News’ Andy Paulsen on Monday that NYSEG will only accept applications for the new...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
New York Post

In NY’s ‘conversation on crime,’ progressives just refuse to listen

“There is nothing acceptable about individuals walking into stores, taking what they want, walking out and then, when they’re arrested for the action, for people to say we are criminalizing the poor; no we’re not,” Mayor Eric Adams thundered last week. Sadly, though, that’s precisely the mindset of the folks writing the laws in this state.  Indeed, at the same Manhattan Chamber of Commerce “Conversation on Crime” event, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx) actually blamed the NYPD for not arresting crooks because of the “attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. That prompted NYPD Chief of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy