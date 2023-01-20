Read full article on original website
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a quarter to three in the morning on January 21st when Lee County Deputy Sean Stahl was out on patrol. He was cruising up Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers when he approached a pickup truck with a busted tail light. Deputy Stahl flicked on his emergency lights and prepared for a routine traffic stop.
Cape Coral Officers arrested a woman after they say she battered officers on Tuesday night just after 9:00 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alva woman was arrested after drunkenly crashing into a Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) vehicle. Sierra Sanders, 27, was driving along Palm Beach Blvd. when the crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:20 PM. According to LCSO, Sanders allegedly rammed into a deputy patrol car and was arrested for DUI.
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for threatening a 7-Eleven employee after he was asked to leave for stealing food. An employee at the 7-Eleven on South Cleveland Avenue told deputies that Josue Joseph, 37, stole food from the store for the past few days, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports.
NAPLES, Fla. — A convicted felon out of Georgia is back in jail after stealing a car and attempting to use a stolen credit card at a 7-Eleven in Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Ronald Grady, 39, stole an SUV from the Silverspot Cinema in Mercato on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old woman died after a three-vehicle crash on US-41 in Charlotte County on Monday. Troopers say a pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US-41 near Zemel Road just before 8 a.m. when they lost control. FHP says the truck crossed the median and collided head-on with an SUV.
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an incident occurred overnight at the Cowboy Up Saloon in downtown Fort Myers. Officers told NBC2 that a semiconscious person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were found on the sidewalk. Our crew on scene...
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 on Monday morning. Troopers say it happened on U.S. 41-Business and North Shore Avenue, near the Edison Bridge.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A pickup truck smashed into the garage of a Lehigh Acres home, as well as two cars parked in the driveway Tuesday morning. Lee County deputies responded to the crash on Meadow Drive around 1:20 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the pickup truck...
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Cape Coral. John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding his electric bike when he was hit by a car, according to a Cape Coral press release. A Dodge Challenger collided its right front bumper with...
Cape Coral Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of El Dorado Parkway West and Southwest 19th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been found safe. Edilsy Roca was reported missing on December 21, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for passing counterfeit cash.
The Cape Coral Police Department are on scene at a crash on Del Prado Blvd South, Southbound lanes affected
Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-year-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers.
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has closed down the east bound lanes at Immokalee Road and Juliet Boulevard. Seek Alternate route is possible.
