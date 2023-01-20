ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man brandishes knife at Fort Myers 7-Eleven￼

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for threatening a 7-Eleven employee after he was asked to leave for stealing food. An employee at the 7-Eleven on South Cleveland Avenue told deputies that Josue Joseph, 37, stole food from the store for the past few days, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Missing 13-year-old Fort Myers girl found safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been found safe. Edilsy Roca was reported missing on December 21, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy