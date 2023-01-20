The injury bug hit the NY Islanders in the last few months, leaving them with no choice but to dip into their farm system and borrow from the lower ranks. To date, the Islanders have recalled all of Robin Salo, Aatu Räty, William Dufour, Simon Holmstrom, Hudson Fasching, Parker Wotherspoon, Samuel Bolduc, Dennis Cholowski, and a few others have made a single appearance or two. Of the aforementioned, some have made bigger impacts than others, but when Isles GM Lou Lamoriello was asked if any one prospect in particular stood out to him in their chance at the NHL level, he directed the praise to the group as a whole.

ELMONT, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO