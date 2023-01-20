Stop using pregnancy as punishments, Women have a right to their own bodies and what to do with them. Yes, I said it, Control freaks, Bite me.
The headline reads that abortions are rarely for accidental pregnancy, yet their own article says that 50% happen when no birth control is used, but doesn’t point out that 50% are “accidental pregnancies.” I wouldn’t call that rare!
"The unborn" is a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
