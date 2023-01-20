ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Louisiana Women Whose Family Members Were Killed By a Drunk Driver Appear on Dr. Phil

A mother and daughter from Louisiana are hoping that sharing the details of their tragic experience with Dr. Phil can help to save a life. Katie Derouen and her mother Dawn Simmons had their lives turned upside down back in December 2021. Just a week before Christmas, a drunk driver recklessly drove down the wrong side of I-49, crashing head-on into another vehicle.
LOUISIANA STATE
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions

Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting

We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
SANTA FE, NM
