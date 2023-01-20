Read full article on original website
5 Schools Receive Bomb Threat in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Five schools in St. Landry Parish received a bomb threat on Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to respond to multiple schools to investigate. Northwest High School, Opelousas High School, St. Landry Accelerated Transitional School (SLATS), Center for Academic Programs (CAPS), and the Washington Vocational...
Louisiana Department of Education Encouraged With Teacher Retention Stats
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Over the last couple of years, Louisiana has seen some small wins as it continues to dig out of its near last place rankings in education (#48 according to usnews.com). One of the small wins that comes to mind is the number one national ranking...
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
Louisiana Women Whose Family Members Were Killed By a Drunk Driver Appear on Dr. Phil
A mother and daughter from Louisiana are hoping that sharing the details of their tragic experience with Dr. Phil can help to save a life. Katie Derouen and her mother Dawn Simmons had their lives turned upside down back in December 2021. Just a week before Christmas, a drunk driver recklessly drove down the wrong side of I-49, crashing head-on into another vehicle.
Louisiana Turns to Supplements, Not Coffee for Caffeine According to Study
In Louisiana, and especially in Acadiana, coffee is as serious as food and religion. New Orleans is actually credited with inventing coffee breaks. All this being said, it seems like Louisianians' first choice for a pick-me-up is no longer coffee according to a new study. These days, the choices of...
Louisiana Reports Rise in Dangerous ‘Look Who Just Died’ Text Scam
Have you or someone you know received a text from someone you know that reads "Look who just died" along with a link to an obituary? Don't click on it, and here's why... Imagine getting a text from someone you know, someone from your phone's contact list, that reads "Look who just died" with a link to an obituary.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions
Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Avian Flu Blamed for Surge in Egg Prices, but Is It Justified?
Bird flubird"Eggflation" is the latest item to surge in price, hitting consumers' pocketbooks pretty hard. Avian bird flu is being blamed for the current hike in egg prices, but...is it actually justifiable, or is this being used as an excuse for a cash grab?. Why Are Eggs So Expensive?. The...
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
