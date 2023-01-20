ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
WDSU

Ground Pat'i staff in disbelief of fire; still hopeful of future

METAIRIE, La. — Nearly a day after a catastrophic loss of a Jefferson Parish staple, Ground Pat'i employees say they are hopeful the restaurant will return better than ever. After a fire Monday night, nothing is left but a shell of the building, and employees of the establishment say they are holding tight to memories.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On January 21, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single- vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 24 just north of Country Drive. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Kendell Dye (male) of Bourg. The preliminary investigation revealed Dye...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup

A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking a Woman, Stealing Her Personal Belongings, and Firing Multiple Shots at Her

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking a Woman, Stealing Her Personal Belongings, and Firing Multiple Shots at Her. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with a disturbance complaint where a woman claimed that the man struck her, stole her personal belongings, and fired multiple shots at her.
GIBSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy