WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish to open temporary shelter ahead of severe weather
St. Charles Parish will open a temporary shelter at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Residents needing a safe shelter for the storm's duration should go to 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. This shelter is only for residents of St....
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
WDSU
Ground Pat'i staff in disbelief of fire; still hopeful of future
METAIRIE, La. — Nearly a day after a catastrophic loss of a Jefferson Parish staple, Ground Pat'i employees say they are hopeful the restaurant will return better than ever. After a fire Monday night, nothing is left but a shell of the building, and employees of the establishment say they are holding tight to memories.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On January 21, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single- vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 24 just north of Country Drive. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Kendell Dye (male) of Bourg. The preliminary investigation revealed Dye...
Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged after high-speed chase ends with seizure of meth and fentanyl
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Quintin Jared Ward, 30, of Houma, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 20 after a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph, according to Assumption Parish sheriff’s spokesman Lonny Cavalier. This was not the first time Ward led deputies on a chase, according...
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup
A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking a Woman, Stealing Her Personal Belongings, and Firing Multiple Shots at Her
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking a Woman, Stealing Her Personal Belongings, and Firing Multiple Shots at Her. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with a disturbance complaint where a woman claimed that the man struck her, stole her personal belongings, and fired multiple shots at her.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
