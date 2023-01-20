Read full article on original website
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Abused woman was forced to be ‘servant’ of her husband’s family for 12 years, feds say
“The way to your husband’s heart is through me,” the woman’s mother-in-law told her after she moved to the U.S. from Pakistan.
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
'You cannot trust anyone': Victim says he was shot after 4 teen girls allegedly lured him to danger
"You cannot trust anyone," said a man who was allegedly lured to danger by four teenagers. "I just tried to help them. Give them a ride, and this happened."
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution
A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
iheart.com
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., dies by lethal injection
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S., died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri. McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. She was convicted of...
Biden pardons woman convicted of murder, 5 others on drug, alcohol-related offenses
President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned six individuals, including a woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and five others on drug and alcohol-related offenses.
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
