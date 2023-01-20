ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
iheart.com

RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...

