Five candidates will give speeches on Thursday evening in front of family, friends and community members, and one will be selected as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year. Each year, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence names a Youth of the Year, recognizing one high school student in the program who embodies “leadership service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles,” according to a news release from the organization. This year’s candidates are Chloe Clossen, Ohene Danso, Arabella Gipp, Audrey Rice and La’Ron Williams.

2 DAYS AGO