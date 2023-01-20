Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Book launch event to bring ‘Rock and Roll Reading’ to Replay Lounge
An event on Sunday will celebrate Midwestern writers and the launch of Lawrence author and bookseller Danny Caine’s new book of poetry. Caine, part owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, has published “Picture Window,” which he describes as “my dreamy and restless collection of domestic poems” and easily his most personal book.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kayla Cook, Jenea Havener win this year’s Langston Hughes Creative Writing Awards
Poet Kayla Cook and fiction writer Jenea Havener are the recipients of this year’s Langston Hughes Creative Writing Awards, the Raven Book Store and Lawrence Arts Center announced Monday. The award, co-sponsored by the Raven and Arts Center, “honors the work of Hughes who spent his childhood in Lawrence,...
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Youth of the Year winner to be selected at ceremony Thursday
Five candidates will give speeches on Thursday evening in front of family, friends and community members, and one will be selected as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year. Each year, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence names a Youth of the Year, recognizing one high school student in the program who embodies “leadership service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles,” according to a news release from the organization. This year’s candidates are Chloe Clossen, Ohene Danso, Arabella Gipp, Audrey Rice and La’Ron Williams.
lawrencekstimes.com
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Jan. 24, 2023 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. To nobody’s surprise, Prince Harry’s record-breaking memoir tops our bestseller list this week. Worldwide, it sold more than 3 million copies in its first week, a few dozen of which came from the Raven.
goodnewsforpets.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district selects music teacher, union leader as assistant director of human resources
The Lawrence school district has announced Megan Epperson, Broken Arrow and elementary lead music teacher and current interim vice president of the Lawrence teachers union, as assistant director of human resources. Epperson’s position is effective immediately, pending school board approval, according to a news release Monday. “For the past...
Kansas City prosecutors drop assault case against drummer for rock band Tool
Kansas City prosecutors dismissed an assault charge against Danny Carey, drummer for the band Tool, after he was arrested at KCI Airport in 2021.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school administrators discuss chronic absenteeism, behavior approaches in report to board
Chronic absenteeism has increased in Lawrence Public Schools since the first quarter, data in recent district reports shows; meanwhile, increased behavior incidents in middle schools need tailored approaches, administrators say. Dr. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, and Dr. Jana Craig-Hare, director of assessment, presented a winter...
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
KMBC.com
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Charles Guy recorded a video showing his encounter with a Kansas City, Kansas police officer appearing to be "high as a kite" on drugs while on duty responding to a domestic call. The post ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty appeared first on NewsOne.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board approves switching from MacBooks to iPads for high school students
Despite commentary from students and faculty that switching from MacBooks to iPads would cause concerns about equity, efficiency and students’ ability to succeed, the Lawrence school board on Monday voted to approve the technology transition. With a 6-1 vote — all board members voting in favor of switching to...
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Kia dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road
A Kia Forte was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.
