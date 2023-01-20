ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Book launch event to bring ‘Rock and Roll Reading’ to Replay Lounge

An event on Sunday will celebrate Midwestern writers and the launch of Lawrence author and bookseller Danny Caine’s new book of poetry. Caine, part owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, has published “Picture Window,” which he describes as “my dreamy and restless collection of domestic poems” and easily his most personal book.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Youth of the Year winner to be selected at ceremony Thursday

Five candidates will give speeches on Thursday evening in front of family, friends and community members, and one will be selected as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year. Each year, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence names a Youth of the Year, recognizing one high school student in the program who embodies “leadership service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles,” according to a news release from the organization. This year’s candidates are Chloe Clossen, Ohene Danso, Arabella Gipp, Audrey Rice and La’Ron Williams.
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Jan. 24, 2023 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. To nobody’s surprise, Prince Harry’s record-breaking memoir tops our bestseller list this week. Worldwide, it sold more than 3 million copies in its first week, a few dozen of which came from the Raven.
LAWRENCE, KS
goodnewsforpets.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district selects music teacher, union leader as assistant director of human resources

The Lawrence school district has announced Megan Epperson, Broken Arrow and elementary lead music teacher and current interim vice president of the Lawrence teachers union, as assistant director of human resources. Epperson’s position is effective immediately, pending school board approval, according to a news release Monday. “For the past...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school administrators discuss chronic absenteeism, behavior approaches in report to board

Chronic absenteeism has increased in Lawrence Public Schools since the first quarter, data in recent district reports shows; meanwhile, increased behavior incidents in middle schools need tailored approaches, administrators say. Dr. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, and Dr. Jana Craig-Hare, director of assessment, presented a winter...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support

Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS

