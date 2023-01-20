ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interest-free loans for home accessibility improvements available to Massachusetts residents

By Ashley Shook
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A state-funded program that offers interest-free loans is available to homeowners in need of accessibility improvements to their homes.

The Home Modification Loan Program (HMLP) can provide no-interest loans to make needed adaptations or modifications to those in need of accessibility improvements to their homes.

Valley Community Development, a non-profit organization has partnered with the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) to run the Home Modification Loan Program (HMLP).

Northampton City Council votes yes to limit number of retail cannabis dispensaries

To apply, visit Mass.gov or contact Project Manager Susan Gillam from CEDAC can also be contacted at sgillam@cedac.org or by calling 866-500-5599. If you live in Hampshire and Hampden counties contact Home Ownership Manager Donna Cabana at Valley Community Development by email hmlp@valleycdc.org or phone number 413-585-5855.

“This is an incredibly effective and flexible program that helps people stay in their homes as they age or if they’re caring for someone with a disability,” said Donna Cabana, who runs the program for Valley. “The HMLP has 20 years of helping people make necessary modifications to their homes like adding ramps and lifts or creating sensory integration spaces” she continued. Valley is thrilled to partner with CEDAC to offer this program in the communities that it serves.

