As Illinois pays off unemployment debt, watchdog shows $60 billion in fraud nationally
(The Center Square) – Now that Illinois is on the way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. Illinois borrowed more than $4.5 billion from the federal government during the benefit to...
Giannoulias Reaches Settlement With Carvana
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has reached a settlement to end the state’s legal fight with online car dealer Carvana. The state suspended Carvana’s license to do business in Illinois last year because of complaints that the company was issuing out-of-state temporary vehicle registrations and failing to transfer vehicle titles in a timely fashion.
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner....
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
Company Withdraws Application For CO2 Pipeline, But Intends To Refile
The company that is planning to build a CO2 pipeline through Sangamon and other Central Illinois counties has withdrawn its petition before state regulators… but plans to refile next month. The Sangamon County Board and a number of local residents had raised concerns about the safety of the project,...
Pritzker Reappointing Many Agency Directors
Governor JB Pritzker is reappointing most of his agency directors as he starts his second term. Pritzker released a list of appointments Monday, with only one new name on the list. Natalie Finnie has been named to become the new director of the Department of Natural Resources, an agency where she has served as Deputy Director since 2021.
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Illinois quick hits: Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates
Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates. Of the more than 54,200 vanity license plate requests in 2022, 383 were denied, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. Among the reasons for denying the personalized plates were the suggestions being too tawdry, lewd or offensive. Secretary Alexi...
Illinois GOP chairman wants review of neutrality in primary process
(The Center Square) – The chairman of the Illinois Republican Party is providing some insight on how the party performed recently, and what’s in store for the future. While there wasn’t a November “red wave” as some in the Republican party had hoped, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said on a local level, they made an impact.
State Offers Details On Rejected License Plates
So what does it take to get your desired vanity license plate rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State? References to body parts, body functions, and thinly-disguised swear words will do it. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is releasing info about some of the 383 license plate requests that were...
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
More Lawsuits Filed Over Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
More lawsuits are flying over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Two new cases have been filed in federal court by gun rights groups. The National Rifle Association’s complaint alleges that the ban on the sale of assault weapons, and on the sale or possession of large-capacity magazines, violates the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun owners.
