ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Giannoulias Reaches Settlement With Carvana

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has reached a settlement to end the state’s legal fight with online car dealer Carvana. The state suspended Carvana’s license to do business in Illinois last year because of complaints that the company was issuing out-of-state temporary vehicle registrations and failing to transfer vehicle titles in a timely fashion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling

(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Reappointing Many Agency Directors

Governor JB Pritzker is reappointing most of his agency directors as he starts his second term. Pritzker released a list of appointments Monday, with only one new name on the list. Natalie Finnie has been named to become the new director of the Department of Natural Resources, an agency where she has served as Deputy Director since 2021.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois

Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois GOP chairman wants review of neutrality in primary process

(The Center Square) – The chairman of the Illinois Republican Party is providing some insight on how the party performed recently, and what’s in store for the future. While there wasn’t a November “red wave” as some in the Republican party had hoped, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said on a local level, they made an impact.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Offers Details On Rejected License Plates

So what does it take to get your desired vanity license plate rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State? References to body parts, body functions, and thinly-disguised swear words will do it. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is releasing info about some of the 383 license plate requests that were...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois

Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

More Lawsuits Filed Over Illinois Assault Weapons Ban

More lawsuits are flying over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Two new cases have been filed in federal court by gun rights groups. The National Rifle Association’s complaint alleges that the ban on the sale of assault weapons, and on the sale or possession of large-capacity magazines, violates the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun owners.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy