ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The most popular Girl Scout Cookie in Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oInmi_0kLmzSzx00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is preparing to stock up on their favorite cookies.

After the new cookie, Raspberry Rally , was introduced, people can’t get Girl Scout Cookies off their minds and out of their Google search history.

Girl Scout cookie season is back: Here’s what’s new in 2023

Each state in the United States has a favorite cookie and by looking at Google Trends and cookie searches, people are revealing their favorite cookies.

According to the Girl Scouts website , the most popular and best-selling cookies include:

  1. Thin Mints®
  2. Caramel deLites®/Samoas®
  3. Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®
  4. Adventurefuls™
  5. Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Using this data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, we can tell what cookie people love in each state by the search volume of the top cookies.

Top Girl Scout cookie in Massachusetts: Thin Mints

The reigning champion, Thin Mints are the most searched cookie in Massachusetts with 41 percent searching for it on Google .

Where to buy Girl Scout cookies near me

However, following close behind is Tagalongs with 27 percent.

Most popular Girl Scout cookies in the U.S.

There were lots of different results for Girl Scout cookie Google search trends in each state , however, the most popular searched cookies were the Thin Mints.

Then next popular cookie was the Samoas, following behind with the Tagalongs, Adventurefuls and lastly the Do-si-dos.

How to buy Girl Scout Cookies

“Girl Scout cookies are here! So we’ve got lots and lots of cookies in our cupboard and you’ll find them outside of stores and houses and places that welcome us, to buy the cookies you want every year,” said Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

If you want to know where you can buy Girl Scout cookies near you, all you need to do is use the Girl Scout’s Cookie Finder on their website . Type in your zip code and see where your local Girl Scouts are selling cookies! Local Girl Scouts also have their own links if you are interested in supporting a specific person selling them.

Another way is to buy from Girl Scouts with Digital Cookie® and Smart Cookie by texting “Cookies” to 59618.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Three Fast Food Chains Top the List as Most Popular in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is loaded with excellent restaurant options across the state. Whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Cape Cod, Berkshire County, and everywhere in between, you'll find yourself excellent seafood choices, tasty Italian dishes, yummy Chinese cuisine, and the list goes on and on. Depending on the Day, Some Massachusetts Residents May...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
arhsharbinger.com

Top 5 Donuts at Dunkin’

Driving in Boston, down the freeway or around the suburbs, one common occurrence remains a staple for the typical day in a life for people in Massachusetts: a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. From their warm coffee to cool refreshers, Dunkin’ has established itself as the core of what America runs on with roughly 1,100 locations in our state alone. Given the numerous Dunkin’ products carried around each morning by students and teachers alike, it is safe to say that Algonquin runs on Dunkin’ too. With that in mind, isn’t it about time we establish our top five picks for their best donuts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Stop & Shop Expands Flashfood Program In Northeast

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop has expanded availability of Flashfood, a digital marketplace that reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, across 34 Massachusetts stores, 21 Rhode Island locations and 11 of its Cape Cod and Nantucket stores. Since...
QUINCY, MA
AOL Corp

SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023

SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts

Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy