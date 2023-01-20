ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Dale County High School head football coach stepping down

By Sylvie Sparks
 5 days ago

DALE COUNTY, Ala ( WDHN ) — Dale County High School’s head football coach Luke Tucker is stepping down.

Tucker led the Warriors to a 6-14 record over the last two seasons.

Dale County was Tucker’s first head coaching role.

Tucker will now kickstart the football program at Belgreen High School in Russellville which has not fielded a team in more than 50 years.

