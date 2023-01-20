Read full article on original website
Jeff Gray
5d ago
I agree and special interests money shouldn't be allowed..Regular people can't win because they don't have the money...40 plus year politicians in Washington are killing this country..Plus tell me how someone making 160thousand or so are now multimillionares...crooks on both sides
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time
In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
rhinotimes.com
City Council Schedules Work Session And Retreat
The Greensboro City Council has a work session scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Plaza Level Conference Room. The agenda for the Jan. 26 work session has not been released, but those who are interested in whatever topic is discussed should be warned that, while the meetings are broadcast live on the City of Greensboro YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofgreensboronc, the sound and picture quality is so poor that it is often difficult to determine who is speaking or what that person is saying. The councilmembers do not have individual microphones as they do at regular City Council meetings. At times the ambient noise is louder than the speaker.
rhinotimes.com
Chamber Of Commerce Announces Leadership Greensboro Award Winners
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of what the chamber calls “Leadership Greensboro’s highest awards.”. The chamber sent out a press release announcing the leaders selected. They are Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James – who’s the winner of the 2022 Denise E. Maleska Leadership Service Award – and four winners of the Leadership Service Medal: Courtney Dabney, Steven Matthews, Skylar Mearing and Jimmi Williams.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
rhinotimes.com
Dream Center Campus Is Becoming A Reality
On Monday, Jan. 23, the partners behind a new workforce development project invited members of the community to an afternoon reception that will serve as the kickoff event for the planned mixed-use space that’s meant to promote innovation in higher education among other things. ImpactData – a minority-owned digital...
rhinotimes.com
Appeals Of State Health Plan Administrative Contract Rejected
The appeals of the North Carolina State Health Plan contract, which has been awarded to Aetna, have been rejected according to North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Earlier this month it was announced that Aetna had been awarded the Third-Party Administrative Services Contract for the State Health Plan. Aetna was chosen over Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC), which has held the contract for more that 40 years.
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
rhinotimes.com
Smith Pickleball Courts Closed To Repair Hurricane Damage
Pickleball is reportedly the fastest growing sport in the country. All six of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s dedicated outdoor pickleball courts at the Smith Active Adult Center will be closed beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 for what is expected to be a week. The Smith pickleball courts are being...
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
Woman last seen in Surry County missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
rhinotimes.com
High Point Rockers Gear Up For New Season With Returning Winners
Time flies, just like baseballs do. And even though it’s still January and cold outside, the High Point Rockers Baseball team is already gearing up for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Rockers announced that manager Jamie Keefe and his coaching staff – the same one that led the Rockers to the Atlantic League’s South Division Championship in 2022 – is returning for the 2023 season.
Comments / 1