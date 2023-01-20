The Greensboro City Council has a work session scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Plaza Level Conference Room. The agenda for the Jan. 26 work session has not been released, but those who are interested in whatever topic is discussed should be warned that, while the meetings are broadcast live on the City of Greensboro YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofgreensboronc, the sound and picture quality is so poor that it is often difficult to determine who is speaking or what that person is saying. The councilmembers do not have individual microphones as they do at regular City Council meetings. At times the ambient noise is louder than the speaker.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO