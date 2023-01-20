ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

Jeff Gray
5d ago

I agree and special interests money shouldn't be allowed..Regular people can't win because they don't have the money...40 plus year politicians in Washington are killing this country..Plus tell me how someone making 160thousand or so are now multimillionares...crooks on both sides

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time

In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Schedules Work Session And Retreat

The Greensboro City Council has a work session scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Plaza Level Conference Room. The agenda for the Jan. 26 work session has not been released, but those who are interested in whatever topic is discussed should be warned that, while the meetings are broadcast live on the City of Greensboro YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofgreensboronc, the sound and picture quality is so poor that it is often difficult to determine who is speaking or what that person is saying. The councilmembers do not have individual microphones as they do at regular City Council meetings. At times the ambient noise is louder than the speaker.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Chamber Of Commerce Announces Leadership Greensboro Award Winners

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of what the chamber calls “Leadership Greensboro’s highest awards.”. The chamber sent out a press release announcing the leaders selected. They are Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James – who’s the winner of the 2022 Denise E. Maleska Leadership Service Award – and four winners of the Leadership Service Medal: Courtney Dabney, Steven Matthews, Skylar Mearing and Jimmi Williams.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
rhinotimes.com

Dream Center Campus Is Becoming A Reality

On Monday, Jan. 23, the partners behind a new workforce development project invited members of the community to an afternoon reception that will serve as the kickoff event for the planned mixed-use space that’s meant to promote innovation in higher education among other things. ImpactData – a minority-owned digital...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Appeals Of State Health Plan Administrative Contract Rejected

The appeals of the North Carolina State Health Plan contract, which has been awarded to Aetna, have been rejected according to North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Earlier this month it was announced that Aetna had been awarded the Third-Party Administrative Services Contract for the State Health Plan. Aetna was chosen over Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC), which has held the contract for more that 40 years.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

Smith Pickleball Courts Closed To Repair Hurricane Damage

Pickleball is reportedly the fastest growing sport in the country. All six of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s dedicated outdoor pickleball courts at the Smith Active Adult Center will be closed beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 for what is expected to be a week. The Smith pickleball courts are being...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
rhinotimes.com

High Point Rockers Gear Up For New Season With Returning Winners

Time flies, just like baseballs do. And even though it’s still January and cold outside, the High Point Rockers Baseball team is already gearing up for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Rockers announced that manager Jamie Keefe and his coaching staff – the same one that led the Rockers to the Atlantic League’s South Division Championship in 2022 – is returning for the 2023 season.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy