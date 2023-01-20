Read full article on original website
UT Martin Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin head baseball coach Ryan Jenkins has released a stout 56-game schedule for the 2023 season as the Skyhawks will play 25 home contests this spring. The 25 slated home games are the most for the program since 2017, highlighted by a...
Amari Bonds Makes History With 2,000th Point
Union City, Tenn.–After watching history being made in the girls’ game, the Union City boys weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the nightcap. The Golden Tornadoes – who earlier lost an overtime heartbreaker to Huntingdon when they blew a 20-point second-half lead – built a commanding advantage again early in Tuesday’s rematch and then finished off the Mustangs this time in a 67-50 triumph at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.
Larry “Goober” Bratton
Larry “Goober” Bratton, 61, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, May 3, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter “Junior” (Sue) Bratton, Jr., Mansfield, TN and Betty Jean Lamb Bratton, who preceded him in death. Mr. Bratton formerly...
James Oliver Long
Mr. James Oliver Long, 57, of Troy, passed away 5:01 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. James was born Saturday, July 10, 1965, in Sikeston, Missouri, son of the late Woodrow Oliver Long and Mary Ann (Baggett) Goff. He is survived by one sister: Joyce Williams (Mike),...
UTM To Host Online ACT Skills Workshops
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses throughout the winter for students who are preparing for the test. Online workshops will be held on six separate days, with students having the option of attending Math and Science or English and Reading sessions. The online courses will be held over Zoom, so participants must have access to a computer with audio and video capabilities.
Nellie Greenhill
Ms. Nellie Greenhill, 95, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Dover, Tennessee, with her loving family by her side. She was born Tuesday, May 3, 1927, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Chesley and...
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
UC Schools Honors Teachers Of Year
Union City, Tenn.–Maggie Miller, Allison Kail, and Andrew Nipp are now proud and deserving members of an elite Union City Schools fraternity. Miller (UC Elementary), Kail (UC Middle School), and Nipp (UCHS) have been named Teachers of the Year in their respective buildings for the 2023 school year. Top...
Mary Kaufman
Mrs. Mary Kaufman, 97, of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Monday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Kaufman will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hickman. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
Carrie Byars
Mrs. Carrie Byars, 87, of Union City, passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Byars will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Henry County Schools Awarded $50,700 UTrust Grant
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County School System has received a total of $50,700 from Utrust to help the schools and school district to recognize and show appreciation to school employees. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins made application for the funds from Utrust to be distributed to schools for recognition activities...
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
Inez Morphis
Mrs. Inez Morphis, 88, of Union City passed away Monday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Morphis will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Stark Receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award
Dan Douglas, President of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, recently presented Tim Stark with the US Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Stark currently serves as the Vice President of Marketing at The Murray Bank, beforewhich he worked in the Marketing Department at Henry County Medical Center. “Junior Achievement volunteers have a...
Death Investigation Underway Following Henry County Fire
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–A death investigation is underway following Monday night’s fatal fire on Old Blake School Road. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey told RadioNWTN this morning that the identity the victim has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The sheriff’s office, along with the Cottage...
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
BPU Okays Wastewater Rate Increases, Reviews Winter Storm Response
Paris, Tenn.–Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority Board of Directors approved a wastewater rate increase and heard a report from CEO Terry Wimberley on the response of the local utility during the winter storm’s rolling blackouts, mandated by the TVA. The new rate increases will...
