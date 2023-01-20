MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses throughout the winter for students who are preparing for the test. Online workshops will be held on six separate days, with students having the option of attending Math and Science or English and Reading sessions. The online courses will be held over Zoom, so participants must have access to a computer with audio and video capabilities.

MARTIN, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO