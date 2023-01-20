Happy Monday, everyone. It was a tough Friday for the Gym Tide, as they dropped one to 2nd-ranked Florida. The women’s basketball team keeps rolling along however, sitting at a surprising 15-4 after wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M last week. They have a tough one tonight, however, as 3rd ranked LSU rolls into town. The Tigers are undefeated through their first 19 contests, but they did get all they could handle from Arkansas in their last outing, pulling out a three point win at home to hand the Hogs their fifth loss. The game tips off at 6pm and will be televised on SEC Network.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO