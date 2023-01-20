ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama men likely to move into the top two, Tide women host 3rd ranked LSU

Happy Monday, everyone. It was a tough Friday for the Gym Tide, as they dropped one to 2nd-ranked Florida. The women’s basketball team keeps rolling along however, sitting at a surprising 15-4 after wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M last week. They have a tough one tonight, however, as 3rd ranked LSU rolls into town. The Tigers are undefeated through their first 19 contests, but they did get all they could handle from Arkansas in their last outing, pulling out a three point win at home to hand the Hogs their fifth loss. The game tips off at 6pm and will be televised on SEC Network.
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Basketball vaults to No. 2 in the AP Poll

Absolutely amazing effort here, fellas. For the first time in almost 20 years, Alabama is up to No. 2 in the latest AP basketball poll, just behind Purdue at No. 1. The Tide’s movement comes after turning two tough road tests into laughers, Kansas dropping a rivalry game to KSU, and Temple stunning Houston on their home floor.
