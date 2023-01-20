Read full article on original website
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Homicide statistics add context to violent crime in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Statistics released Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are giving new context to our city's deadly crime. Police confirm there were 226 homicides last year, but only 79 of those cases saw an arrest. That means 65% remain unsolved. We aren't alone with this drop in...
WISH-TV
IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
IMPD withholding bodycam of officers shooting man parked in grandma's driveway
13News reviewed high-profile cases from several departments and found IMPD consistently takes longer than other departments to release bodycam video. It has been nearly a month since three IMPD officers shot a man who was sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. Few details and no body camera footage have been released.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
‘Knocked me down’ | Man robbed inside home on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is expressing frustration after being robbed inside his own home Sunday night. “There is no reason to take anything that belongs to somebody else,” said Michael Covington. It happened just after 8 p.m. near 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue. Covington said he...
Docs: Muncie man robs store after being denied cigarillos; ‘I wasn’t going to be disrespected like that’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents revealed an 18-year-old Muncie man’s motive for robbing a Village Pantry was due to him being disrespected when a clerk denied him tobacco products. Police said Brayden Robben tried to buy cigarillos at the Village Pantry at 1524 W. University Avenue on Sunday morning. When asked for ID, Robben told […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
IMPD: Person injured in shooting at west side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side, IMPD said. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Islander Drive, just southwest of Interstate 465 and Interstate 74, for a report of a person shot.
Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
WTHR
Felon convicted for illegal gun posession
A 33-year-old man was found with a gun in Lawrence last March. Police say he also had methamphetamine and marijuana with him.
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
IMPD: 1 critically wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on the near northwest side late Friday. IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper told 13News calls reporting the sound of gunfire came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. When officers...
Man shot, killed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
WTHR
