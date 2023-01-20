Read full article on original website
Farmers Insurance memorable moments: Drama on the South Course's 18th hole
The San Diego Open was first played in 1952 at San Diego Country Club and has since molded into one of the PGA Tour's premier stops — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. There has been a batch of unforgettable moments throughout the years at Torrey Pines —...
OWGR: Jon Rahm wins again, still not No. 1 in world rankings
Jon Rahm won The American Express on Sunday for his fourth worldwide victory in his past six starts dating to his Spanish Open win in early October. He moved from sixth to fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after that week. On Monday, he jumped again ... from fourth...
WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express
Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
T-2 at LPGA's Tournament of Champions: Maja Stark ... or Jennifer Kupcho? Charley Hull?
ORLANDO, Fla. – A headache ended any chance Maja Stark had of an early run at leader Brooke Henderson on Sunday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Not that it was much of a chance anyway. Henderson shot 2-under 70 to close out a dominant, four-shot victory...
Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked Paul was a star as a junior, taking the 2015 title at the French Open and getting to the final at Flushing Meadows that year. As a pro, he owns one tour-level title, at Stockholm in 2021 and, until this week, had made it as far as the fourth round at just one Grand Slam tournament — at Wimbledon a year ago. His semifinal opponent will be 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev. Djokovic entered their match on Wednesday night with a 43-10 career record in major quarterfinals; Rublev’s mark at that stage was 0-6.
Winner's bag: The American Express champion Jon Rahm
Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win The American Express for his ninth career PGA Tour victory. DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft.
‘This is an exciting time!’ How Scotland’s whisky industry went from bust to boom
New distilleries are popping up, while old ones are reopening and modernising; some vintages fetch £10,000 a bottle. It’s a new golden age for scotch. On the eighth floor of the Port of Leith distillery, the latest chapter of the boom-and-bust story of Scottish whisky is under construction. This week, lifts are being installed in what will soon be the UK’s only vertical whisky distillery. The copper stills were supposed to have arrived from Elgin but this is a team as accustomed to delays as whisky distillers are to waiting for their spirit to mature. “No one has built a building like this before,” says Port of Leith co-owner Ian Stirling.
How to watch: Live streams for Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
Keith Pelley says he, Jay Monahan among those to recuse selves from LIV's OWGR review
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has long demanded that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and other members of the Official World Golf Ranking board recuse themselves from involvement with LIV’s application to receive world-ranking points. Now, Monahan and Co. are reportedly doing just that. According to The Telegraph’s James...
American Express payout: Jon Rahm now over $4 million in two 2023 events
Jon Rahm is undefeated in 2023, adding The American Express title to his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. With his $2.7 million payday in Hawaii, and his $1.44 million check this week, he now has $4.14 million this year, alone. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns...
Ariya Jutanugarn last at LPGA opener, but she remains hopeful
ORLANDO, Fla. – The last player off the back nine Saturday morning at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Ariya Jutanugarn had a clear range at her back as she hit balls. Tom Petty’s hit “Free Fallin” blared from a nearby speaker, somewhat apropos considering the former world No. 1 has slid to No. 77 in the Rolex Rankings and was to begin the day at 17 over, 12 shots behind her closest competitor.
Jon Rahm to anchor Sage Steele: 'You are tough as nails ... I hit that one hard'
Jon Rahm appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Tuesday, a segment that ended with Rahm virtually meeting Sage Steele, the anchor whom Rahm hit with an errant drive last May at the PGA Championship. Steele was standing left of the third fairway during the opening round at Southern Hills when Rahm...
