411mania.com
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
411mania.com
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX
The 30th anniversary episode of Raw airs tonight, and a new report has a spoiler for the show. PWInsider has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s show. It is not currently known what Lesnar will be doing on the show, but he arrived at the Fargo...
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer on How Royal Rumble 2021 Finish Changed at Last Minute
– During a recent interview with the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn discussed the finish to the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match, and how Charlotte Flair was originally scheduled to win. However, a number of people voiced their support for Bianca Belair winning the match, including Ryan Ward. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & TV Tapings, Unadvertised Names in Town
– Fightful Select has update with some new details on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. According to the report, Jake Roberts is backstage ahead of tonight’s show. The injured Kris Statlander is also in attendance this week. Fightful notes that Statlander attending the shows has been normal during her injury.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below. – WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
411mania.com
John Morrison on Working WrestleMania Match With Bad Bunny Injured, A Possible WWE Return
– Former WWE Superstar John Morrison (aka John Hennigan) joined Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about his career, working with Bad Bunny, if he would return to WWE again, and more. Below are some highlights:. On who will win his upcoming boxing match with Harley Morenstein: “The people...
411mania.com
WWE News: LA Knight & Paul Heyman Set for The Bump Royal Rumble Preview Show, Dana Brooke Running 5K Race, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE has announced that LA Knight and Paul Heyman will be the guests on this weekend’s Royal Rumble preview edition of The Bump. – WWE Superstar Dana Brooke announced that she’s running in a 5K race:. – WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Lita Being Backstage at Raw XXX Show, Today’s Edition of The Bump, Nikki Bella Miniseries Airing on CTV in Canada
– PWInsider reports taht WWE Hall of Famer Lita was in attendance backstage for the Monday Night Raw XXX Anniversary show. While Lita did not appear, she reportedly filmed material for WWE’s A&E programming. – Today’s full edition of The Bump is now available with WWE NXT Women’s Champin...
411mania.com
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
411mania.com
Notes on Producers for Last Night’s WWE Raw XXX Anniversary Show
– PWInsider has a report with the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw XXX Anniversary show. The following producers oversaw last night’s card:. * Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment. * Chris Park, aka Abyss, produced the segment featuring Bray Wyatt, LA Knight,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sean Waltman Jokes About What Sucked At RAW 30, St. Louis Cardinals Hosting WWE Night, RAW is XXX Getting DVD Release
– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman joked that he was disappointed he couldn’t bury a young star at the 30th anniversary of RAW. He wrote: “The only thing that sucked was not being able to hit our finishes on the guys who have to draw money after we’re gone.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com
AEW News: Note On Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale on The Sessions, Sammy Guevara Vlog Premiere
– According to PWInsider, Mark Briscoe’s recent AEW appearance is not an anomaly, and the wrestler is slated for use by the promotion on an ongoing basis. – Willow Nightingale guested on the most recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. You can listen to the full podcast below, described as:
411mania.com
Tony Khan on Saraya and Toni Storm Turning Heel, Fans Embracing Jamie Hayter
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite and discussed the storyline with Saraya and Toni Storm turning heel. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I do think it felt like people were going to gravitate toward the homegrown wrestlers....
411mania.com
The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on WWE Raw XXX Segment
– As previously reported, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt got to interact with one another again during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the comments on the historic moment later on via social media. The Undertaker wrote, “Moments define this industry. This...
