KLTV
Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.
KLTV
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd. One of two new projects the City of Tyler will initiate in a joint venture with TxDOT is a curve warning system on West Grande Boulevard. This portion of West Grande has seen multiple fatal crashes over the last 12 years.
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Officials need public's help in animal cruelty case in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking the community's help in identifying the owner of a white vehicle in connection to an animal cruelty case. According to officials, the vehicle is a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4x4 with a camper shell. The truck has a FRO sticker on the back driver side bumper and damage to the camper shell above the gas cap.
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
KLTV
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
KLTV
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
KLTV
Smith County first responders raise $6K for Salvation Army in bell ringing competition
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army crowned a new champion today in the Smith County First Responders Bell Ringing Competition. “For the second year in a row, we’re proud to have participated for three years, but also we’ve raised the most money the last two years,” Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler said.
23-year-old arrested for alleged vehicle burglary, two outstanding warrants
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a vehicle. According to police, they received a call just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday from the 900 block of Campbell Street about reports of a vehicle burglary. A resident said they saw a white man in a dark hoodie […]
New Smith County Precinct 1 Constable appointed after former constable’s felony theft conviction
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court accepted the resignation of Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris on Tuesday, and appointed his successor. Interim Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed to the position. “I can’t think of a better qualified and well proven law enforcement officer to bring instant […]
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information
Sometime between January 14 and January 20, someone entered onto property located on the 300-block of Titus County Road 2910 near the Blodgett Community. They took a trailer from inside a locked, fenced-in area. The trailer is a black Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer and measures 8 1/2 ft wide...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
KLTV
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
