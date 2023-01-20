ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 280

Bruce Bentley
5d ago

she is the racist. she ment what she said, she attacked all white people regardless of what the have done because of their race. She should be taken off her position on the school board. She has no right to be around children.

Reply(8)
176
Keith Stepp
5d ago

Didn't we get rid of an NBA owner because of racist comments in a private phone call? Why is this racist still on the school board?

Reply(6)
86
John Slocum
5d ago

does the writer of the article realize that lots of whites died trying to end slavery? it was called the civil war.

Reply(18)
131
