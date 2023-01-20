February is rapidly approaching, which means it is almost time for Liberal’s annual Black History Month festivities. Liberal's Black History Month festivities will start with the Gospel Song Festival, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Bibleway Church of God In Christ at 410 E. 8th Street, and then the festivities will continue with the Taste Festival, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Randall Girls Scout Building at 121 W. 11th Street. The Fashion & Talent Show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Showcase Theater at Seward County Community College, and then the last event will be the Black History Scholarship Banquet, which will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at SCCC in Room 229 upstairs in the Student Union.

