JANET GORDON
Janet L. Gordon, 74, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at her home in Liberal. She was born Dec. 5, 1948 to Vernon and Evelyn (Thomas) Nordick. She married David Gordon Dec. 29, 1978. He survives. She was a graduate of Beaver High School in Beaver, Okla. with the Class of...
KENNY SIZEMORE
Kenny Sizemore, 65, passed away at home in Elizabeth, Colorado, on December 13, 2022, with Michael and Patricia at his side. Born in Coldwater, Kansas, on May 3, 1957, he was the third son welcomed to the family of Kenneth and Avis (Martin) Sizemore. The family settled in Liberal, Kansas, where Kenny graduated from Liberal High School in 1975.
Concordia man injured in Seward Co. accident
A Concordia man suffered a suspected minor injury in an accident Friday evening in Seward County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, a 2022 Kenworth was southbound on U.S. Highway 83 about six miles north of Liberal. KHP said the driver lost control of the semi...
LPD works accident at Western and Locke Tuesday afternoon
Two drivers sustained minor injuries, and one was issued a citation following an accident Tuesday afternoon in west Liberal. The Liberal Police Department reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Western Avenue and Locke Street for a possible injury accident. “It was found a...
Redskins continue to struggle in Salina, drop three straight
Salina has not been kind to the Liberal Redskins in the past two seasons. Liberal is 0-6 in the Salina Invitational Tournament during the past two seasons after dropping all three games this past weekend. Liberal faced Salina South in the first game of the consolation bracket and played their...
Planning under way for 2023 Black History Month festivities
February is rapidly approaching, which means it is almost time for Liberal’s annual Black History Month festivities. Liberal's Black History Month festivities will start with the Gospel Song Festival, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Bibleway Church of God In Christ at 410 E. 8th Street, and then the festivities will continue with the Taste Festival, which will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Randall Girls Scout Building at 121 W. 11th Street. The Fashion & Talent Show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Showcase Theater at Seward County Community College, and then the last event will be the Black History Scholarship Banquet, which will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at SCCC in Room 229 upstairs in the Student Union.
SCCC drops pair on road in Butler
The Saints and Lady Saints traveled to El Dorado Saturday to face Butler, and both teams fell short. The Lady Saints lost 69-63. Seward jumped out to an early 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Grizzlies shut Seward down in the second quarter and took a 29-25 lead at half.
What is the plan for water and the City of Liberal?
EDITOR’S NOTE — This is a letter written by Charles Craig before he died in October. His wife Starley found it and sent it in. Let’s talk about water and Liberal. When I was on the city commission, National Beef’s water wells failed. At the same time, Liberal Country Club’s water rights expired due to forgetful managements.
