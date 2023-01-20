ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal

Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home

Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest

Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Antonio Callaway: Lands future deal

Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo

The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal

Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Louis Head: Signs minors deal with Phillies

Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp. Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

