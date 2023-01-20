Read full article on original website
This week ends with cool sunshine
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981
Seatbelt laws didn’t exist the last time Colorado saw this many roadway deaths
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol says that close to 750 Coloradans were killed in traffic fatalities last year, making 2022 the worst year for roadway deaths since 1981. The last time Colorado saw so many deaths on the road was long before seat belt laws were passed.
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
Xcel Energy bill may look different
Xcel energy offers new ways to track energy; what’s your cheapest option?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many Coloradans are raising questions about their current Xcel Energy bill, which may look higher this year compared to previous years. Customers now have the ability to either pay a flat rate for a whole day or pay based on time of use. When paying...
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
CMU hoping to adapt to more geothermal technology
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus. Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.
North Ave officer-involved shooting
Colorado joining DOJ lawsuit against Google
Mass shootings at an alarming rate so far this year
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
