LOCK HAVEN – Clinton County Sheriff Kerry W. Stover has announced that he is seeking the Democrat nomination for re-election in the May 2023 primary election. “I am running for re-election as Clinton County Sheriff so I can continue to put my experience to work serving and protecting the residents of Clinton County. I have always liked to help others and have done so my entire adult life, first as an active firefighter for more than 30 years and at one time as an EMT for almost 10 years. Now as the Sheriff, there are even more opportunities for me to help others which is one reason why I love coming to work every day. Under my leadership the sheriff’s office has continued to improve its public service. I look forward to doing more in the future to benefit and help the citizens of Clinton County,” said Stover.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO