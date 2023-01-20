Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Ruth H. Sherman
Ruth H. Sherman- known to most as Grandma, 94, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born March 9, 1928 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of Dewey John Fleck and Margey May Moriarty Fleck Mollar. Ruth served as a cook at The Deli...
therecord-online.com
Roger Dean Nixon
Roger Dean Nixon, 67, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on July 8, 1955 in Philipsburg, the son of the late William C. Nixon and Dorothy Blake. Roger was a 1973 graduate of Lock Haven High School. After graduating he married the...
therecord-online.com
Pauline E Hunter
Pauline E Hunter, 96 of Mill Hall, PA passed away, January 21, 2023 at the Centre Care Nursing Home in Bellefonte, PA where she had been a resident. Pauline was born in Mill Hall, February 17, 1926 to the late George and Della Allen Bechtol. She was married to Albert...
therecord-online.com
John W. Gugliocciello
John W. Gugliocciello, Sr., 74, of Flemington passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born October 12, 1948 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Irene Beck Gugliocciello. John was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and then earned his...
therecord-online.com
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85, of Flemington, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven. Born April 16, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Carson Eichenlaub. Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate of Lock Haven High...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Central Foundation Hall of Fame inductees’ event set for Feb. 18; DuWayne Kunes among new class
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central Foundation this month announced the six members of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. They will be recognized at the organization’s hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Central Mountain High School cafeteria. :. The Record...
therecord-online.com
Community foundation awards $592K in grants
LOCK HAVEN, PA — Over 60 area organizations will benefit from more than $592,170 in grants awarded by the Clinton County Community Foundation for 2023. Despite snow and ice, the Foundation board forged ahead with its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Ross Library and chose the recipients from a pool of more than 70 applicants asking for a total of nearly $635,00 in grant funds.
therecord-online.com
Alexander announces bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Heather Alexander is announcing her candidacy for Lock Haven City Council. Heather is a 1997 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. She is currently employed with Woodlands Bank as the Lock Haven Branch Assistant Manager. For more than a decade, Heather has utilized her time to help strengthen various youth organizations. Taking on volunteering and board positions within those organizations, she has a willingness to help where she can.
therecord-online.com
Rickard sworn in as new Lock Haven police chief
LOCK HAVEN, PA – With multiple family members and friends looking on, Matthew Rickard was sworn in Monday night as Lock Haven’s chief of police. Mayor Joel Long swore him in and the new chief offered brief remarks, stating he is “looking forward to many more years serving the citizens of Lock Haven.”
therecord-online.com
Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney
LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
therecord-online.com
Sugar Valley RCS Dominates Bloomsburg on Senior Night, 60-12
LOGANTON, PA – Bloomsburg came limping into Loganton on Tuesday with four regulars out of the line-up because of various reasons (injuries, illness and discipline). The Panthers at 2-13 weren’t given much of a chance even if at full strength. Coach Matt Lukachinsky is trying to rebuild a once-proud Bloomsburg squad.
therecord-online.com
Gedon announces county auditor candidacy
LOCK HAVEN – Cathy Gedon has announced her candidacy for the office of Clinton County Auditor. She will be seeking the Republican nomination in the May 2023 primary election for a four-year term. Cathy has been interested in crunching numbers and finance through most of her school years. She...
therecord-online.com
Stover seeks re-election as Clinton County Sheriff
LOCK HAVEN – Clinton County Sheriff Kerry W. Stover has announced that he is seeking the Democrat nomination for re-election in the May 2023 primary election. “I am running for re-election as Clinton County Sheriff so I can continue to put my experience to work serving and protecting the residents of Clinton County. I have always liked to help others and have done so my entire adult life, first as an active firefighter for more than 30 years and at one time as an EMT for almost 10 years. Now as the Sheriff, there are even more opportunities for me to help others which is one reason why I love coming to work every day. Under my leadership the sheriff’s office has continued to improve its public service. I look forward to doing more in the future to benefit and help the citizens of Clinton County,” said Stover.
therecord-online.com
PSU Wrestling: Hawkeyes hit the BJC on Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (10-0, 3-0 B1G) will host Iowa (12-0, 5-0 B1G) on Friday, Jan. 27, in the second BJC Dual of the year for head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad. The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes face off at 8:30 p.m. in another B1G Network national telecast in the Jordan Center. This is Iowa’s first trip to Penn State since the 2017-18 season.
therecord-online.com
County commissioners express disappointment with UPMC Lock Haven cutbacks
LOCK HAVEN, PA – All three Clinton County Commissioners at their Monday work session expressed disappointment with last week’s UPMC announcement that its Lock Haven facility will no longer be an acute care hospital. Board chairman Miles Kessinger said the UPMC announcement “was not the outcome we wanted.”...
therecord-online.com
Rolley named Outreach Coordinator for Clinton County Community Foundation
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Clinton County Community Foundation has announced that Robert ‘Bob’ Rolley Jr. will serve as its new, part-time outreach coordinator. As coordinator, Rolley will work to promote the nonprofit Foundation’s mission, oversee charitable grants from funds established by donors, provide outreach to grant recipients, work to grow the foundation’s assets and capacity, build community and individual relationships, and manage its web site at www.clintoncountyfoundation.org and social media pages and channels.
therecord-online.com
CM girls stop skid, down Milton, 37-23
MILTON, PA – Central Mountain climbed back into the win column Monday night with a 37-23 road victory at Milton. Kiahna Jones led the Lady Cats with 17 points. CM used pressure defense in the second half to open up a tight halftime contest. CM also won the JV contest by a 41-30 score with Elise McKean leading the way with 22 points.
therecord-online.com
CM bocci team stays undefeated
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – Central Mountain headed to Shamokin Monday and came back with a 2-1 win. Central Mountain took the first match of the evening. Shamokin came back and took the second. They went into the Golden Frame and Central Mountain came out top. Central Mountain is now 3-0. All athletes on both teams did a great job!
$1M PA Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Puff Tobacco […]
therecord-online.com
Lady Bucks fall at #1 Meadowbrook Christian 41-27
MILTON, PA- The Bucktail Lady Bucks hit the road on Monday night to meet District IV’s 1A top ranked team and despite a very solid effort would come away with a 41-27 loss. The win secured the Lady Lions (12-1) a district playoff berth. Despite the loss, Bucktail at 6-8 were still very much in the hunt and currently sit in sixth place in 1A.
