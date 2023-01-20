The Mall of America has added a new feature to keep folks active and entertained. The "ClimbZone" attraction is now open near Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls to choose from, ClimbZone lets you self-belay up 25 feet to save Rapunzel from her tower, 30 feet up our giant bookcase, and 35 feet to the top of a quintessential harbor lighthouse. Still not high enough? Take the ultimate climbing challenge up our very own Mount Rushmore, peaking at 40 feet! Featuring varying difficulty levels, ClimbZone is a destination for adventurers of all ages!

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO