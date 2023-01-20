ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
FARIBAULT, MN
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
The New Climbing Zone At Mall Of America Looks Epic!

The Mall of America has added a new feature to keep folks active and entertained. The "ClimbZone" attraction is now open near Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls to choose from, ClimbZone lets you self-belay up 25 feet to save Rapunzel from her tower, 30 feet up our giant bookcase, and 35 feet to the top of a quintessential harbor lighthouse. Still not high enough? Take the ultimate climbing challenge up our very own Mount Rushmore, peaking at 40 feet! Featuring varying difficulty levels, ClimbZone is a destination for adventurers of all ages!
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Faribault Lutheran Schools Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week

"Making Disciples for Life" is the theme of National Lutheran Schools week this week. Faribault Lutheran schools is observing the week with their annual "Souper Bowl Supper" Friday. Chrysteena Saehler, Principal and Howard Bode, Faribault Lutheran Schools Board Chair stopped by AM Minnesota to deliver information about the school and...
FARIBAULT, MN
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
KENYON, MN
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Authorities Investigating TikTok Gambling Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
