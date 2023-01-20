Read full article on original website
Win Owatonna FD’s ‘Clear Your Fire Hydrant’ Contest
A typical house fire can double in size every minute. If the fire department has to spend two or three minutes digging a fire hydrant out of snow and ice upon their arrival at your home, you can imagine the devastating results that delay could have. This winter, there's a...
Multiple Vehicles Crash Through Ice of Southern Minnesota Lakes
Lake Pepin (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are taking precautions after multiple vehicles crashed through the ice on two southern Minnesota lakes over the weekend. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of multiple vehicles crashing through the ice on Lake Pepin. A statement from Goodhue County...
Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The New Climbing Zone At Mall Of America Looks Epic!
The Mall of America has added a new feature to keep folks active and entertained. The "ClimbZone" attraction is now open near Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls to choose from, ClimbZone lets you self-belay up 25 feet to save Rapunzel from her tower, 30 feet up our giant bookcase, and 35 feet to the top of a quintessential harbor lighthouse. Still not high enough? Take the ultimate climbing challenge up our very own Mount Rushmore, peaking at 40 feet! Featuring varying difficulty levels, ClimbZone is a destination for adventurers of all ages!
Best 20 Buffets In America Includes Unique Restaurants From Minnesota And WI
While buffets may cater to quantity over quality, sometimes you just can’t go wrong with going to a buffet for dinner and piling up a plate of goodies. And then maybe pilling up a couple more. Although, one national site just gave us a list of the 20 best...
Former Rochester Nurse Donates Life-Saving Kidney to Co-Worker
It's always amazing to hear about living donors who literally give part of themselves to someone who needs it. It's such a selfless act but that's exactly what a former Mayo Clinic nurse did for a co-worker in Rochester, MN. I have the little thing on my license that says...
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
Minnesota Teen Sentenced For Killing 2 People While Drag Racing
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Burnsville teenager has avoided a long prison sentence for causing a crash that killed 2 people while drag racing on a busy suburban highway in the Twin Cities. 19-year-old Leon Bond yesterday admitted to two counts of third-degree murder in connection with the...
Faribault Lutheran Schools Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week
"Making Disciples for Life" is the theme of National Lutheran Schools week this week. Faribault Lutheran schools is observing the week with their annual "Souper Bowl Supper" Friday. Chrysteena Saehler, Principal and Howard Bode, Faribault Lutheran Schools Board Chair stopped by AM Minnesota to deliver information about the school and...
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
2nd Murder Charge Filed Against MN Man in Death of Pregnant Woman
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Dakota County prosecutors have filed a second murder charge against the St. Louis Park man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend outside of the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville. 32-year-old Donte McCray was formally charged on January 10 with second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old...
Minnesota Authorities Investigating TikTok Gambling Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
