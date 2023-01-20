It was a dominant showing for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team as the Lady ‘Jackets returned to their home court for the first time in over a month to defeat Hillcrest, 82-16. “You know, it was great to be back at home,” head coach Jacky Payne said after the blowout win. “We had a good turnout. We had a lot of fans and a good student section at the game, so there was a lot of enthusiasm. Our kids got with it on both ends of the floor. “It seems like we have been on the road forever, so I have to commend our kids for playing as well as they have on the road.” For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO