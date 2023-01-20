Read full article on original website
Bramwell Bridge options presented at meeting
Fifty to 60 Bennett Spring area residents from both Laclede and Dallas Counties gathered Monday night at the park’s Nature Center to learn more about the future of the area’s Bramwell Bridge. The tiny wooden bridge at the park’s lower entrance which has endured for 90 years has been a source of controversy over the last many years. Built at a time when area traffic consisted of horses, buggies, farm wagons and those new-fangled horseless carriages, it has presented a challenge to modern day traffic and its heavier loads. The bridge’s location at the confluence of the park’s spring branch and the Niangua River also makes is highly susceptible to flood damage and has further complicated the situation. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
DENNIS M. HUBLER
Dennis M. Hubler, 35, of Falcon, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He was born Aug. 20, 1987, in St. Louis to Glenn Albert Hubler Jr and DeniseLucille Huett Hubler. Dennis was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Hubler; his father and his grandparents. He was born and raised in...
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
Pollock to retire as Chamber director
Darrell Pollock has announced that he is retiring from his post as Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. Pollock said he told the chamber board of his decision Friday that his last day would be Feb. 24. Pollock has served as the Chamber’s executive director for 12 years. “I think we can look back on a lot of milestones along the way, we’ve grown the chamber,” he said. “Sometimes you feel like you’ve accomplished personal and professional opportunities and it feels like the timing is good. I’m at an age where I’m not going to actually retire, but I’m looking for other opportunities. I don’t have anything scheduled at the end of this.” For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
County prepares for possible winter weather
Laclede County ‘s Office of Emergency Management is standing by as it prepares for possible winter weather late Tuesday night into Wednesday. OEM Director Randy Rowe said they are monitoring the weather and expect the area to receive some snowfall. “We think it will be wet powder and we’re...
Council approves bid
The Lebanon City Council Tuesday night approved a bid for the gateway arches. planned over Commercial Street in the Downtown Business District. Bids were solicited to furnish, deliver, and install all materials needed to construct the arches. Purchasing Agent Jessica Meiners said one bid was received from Brinkoetter’s Iron Works....
BILL MONROE
Bill Monroe, 84, of Plato, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A funeral service for Bill Monroe will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Roby Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Roby Baptist Church, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home of Houston.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
Steve Smith named managing editor at LCR
Steve Smith has been named managing editor of The Laclede County Record. Smith joined the Record in 2017 as a reporter, covering city council county government and other beats as well. He previously worked for the Pulaski County Record and the Pulaski County Democrat. He has also worked as a reporter for the Smithville Herald and as news editor for The Platte County Citizen. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
Lady ‘Jackets return to home court to defeat Hillcrest
It was a dominant showing for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team as the Lady ‘Jackets returned to their home court for the first time in over a month to defeat Hillcrest, 82-16. “You know, it was great to be back at home,” head coach Jacky Payne said after the blowout win. “We had a good turnout. We had a lot of fans and a good student section at the game, so there was a lot of enthusiasm. Our kids got with it on both ends of the floor. “It seems like we have been on the road forever, so I have to commend our kids for playing as well as they have on the road.” For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
More Details Released In Osage Beach Shooting Friday Night
REX JAMES ATKISSON
Rex James Atkisson, 58, of Grovespring, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 29, 1964, in Cook County, Ill. to William J. Atkisson and Joan L. Bayles. Rex was preceded in death by his father, William A. Atkisson. He is survived by his wife Tammy...
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot
A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
Vehicle Stops Abruptly on the Interstate and Gets Rearended
A Phelps County accident Friday afternoon shortly after 3 o’ clock resulted in minor injuries for a Pulaski County motorist. The highway patrol says the accident occured when a 2023 Kia Sportage, driven by 23-year-old Kloe L. Murer of St. Robert, stopped abruptly on the Interstate at the westbound 184.2 mile marker, and was struck by a 2019 Ford F-250, driven by 75-year-old Gary D. Sparks of Wentzville.
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
