Doylestown, PA

Bucks Felon Sentenced For Strangling, Beating Girlfriend

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
Qadir Jones Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A Bucks County convict is going back to prison for beating, strangling, and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has announced.

Qadir Jones, a 31-year-old Doylestown resident, previously pleaded guilty in November to simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and related charges stemming from a domestic incident early last year, the DA said.

On Jan. 11, 2022, police were called to the 400 block of Dogwood Lane in Richland Township by a woman who said she was being threatened with a knife. Authorities arrived to find the woman with two black eyes, a swollen jaw, a gash on her head, and "several marks" on her arms, prosecutors said in court.

The victim told investigators that Jones, her boyfriend, had punched her in the face "six to seven times" and choked her at length. He also threatened to kill her and displayed a knife with a brass-knuckle-style handle, police said.

Officers patrolled the Dogwood Lane area and quickly picked up Jones, who was found to have the same kind of knife in his possession, along with a pistol and a small amount of marijuana. He was booked and arraigned on firearms and drug charges, in addition to the domestic assault offenses.

At his sentencing hearing Thursday, Jan. 19, Bucks Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh gave Jones a total of seven-and-a-half to 15 years in a Commonwealth prison.

Jones will also serve an additional 490 days for violating a 2016 probation, the DA added.

Comments / 16

 

