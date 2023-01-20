ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa

The Associated Press
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA.

The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” the girl wrote. Her name and age were not disclosed.

Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

“Items to be examined for traces of DNA and compared with profiles on record for the above-named suspect/aliases,” the department form says.

The charge? Failure to finish snacks.

Results are pending.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Benson said.

