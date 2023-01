PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, January 24. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. commissioners to act on Courthouse Use Form for Pettis County Missouri Republican Central Committee. From 9:05 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. commission enters closed session regarding personnel discussion. From 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. closed session continues regarding legal counsel. At 11:30 a.m. action taken on an ordinance regarding the County of Pettis to implement a county-wide landfill fee at the General Municipal Election on the April 4, 2023, ballot.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO