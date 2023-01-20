Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
FCX - Free Report) Starting the list is mineral exploration and development miner Freeport McMoRan (. Freeport is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 25, with its stock currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Freeport McMoRan conducts its operations primarily through its principal subsidiaries’ PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoRan...
Time to Buy these Top-Rated Growth Stocks at a Discount?
AMD - Free Report) being a prime example of such in recent times after mostly being irrelevant since it went public back in 1972. Unfortunately, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at the moment, AMD stock may continue to be vulnerable to the tougher operating environment for semiconductor companies as inflation is harsher on the broader technology sector as a whole.
Have Stocks Bottomed?
Stocks are off to a good start in the New Year. This is raising hopes among some that the worst may be behind us. But there are others that cite various reasons to stay bearish, keeping alive questions about the market's next move. I am adding to that debate in...
Is It Wise to Retain Federal Realty (FRT) Stock for Now?
FRT - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets in the United States. This retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) properties are located in the first-ring suburbs of the nine major metropolitan markets of the United States, mainly in the key coastal markets from Washington DC to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The markets have high barriers to entry and strong demographics, and the infill nature of its properties allows FRT to enjoy high occupancy.
Nov Inc. (NOV) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
NOV - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $22.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% gain over the past four weeks. NOV...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings Top on Higher NII, Provisions Up
USB - Free Report) completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Hence, the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results include one month of results from the buyout. USB’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.20 handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.11 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share.
Is Trending Stock Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) a Buy Now?
DUK - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this electric utility have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the...
Is Capstone Turbine (CPST) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Capstone Turbine Corporation . This is because this security in the Manufacturing - Electronics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because,...
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
What's in Store for NXP Semiconductors' (NXPI) Q4 Earnings?
NXPI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 30. For the fourth quarter, NXPI expects revenues between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.28 billion, indicating growth of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Implied Volatility Surging for Arhaus (ARHS) Stock Options
ARHS - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock
COP - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Inflation, Supply-Chain Woes to Mar Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings
WHR - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 30, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter. For fourth-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting a 13.2%...
What Awaits Central Garden & Pet (CENT) in Q1 Earnings?
CENT - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 31 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.6 million, indicating a decline of 8.4% from the prior-year reported figure. This producer and distributor of various products for the lawn and...
