Beach Beacon
Belleair Beach clears stray piling
BELLEAIR BEACH — Some Belleair Beach officials got busy after the city received a report earlier this month about a stray pier piling floating in the Intracoastal Waterway. City Council member Mike Zabel was able to lasso the piling, tying it to a pier, and City Manager Kyle Riefler jumped in and towed it to a seawall, where staffers hauled it onto land and cut it up.
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island OKs public safety complex on Gulf Blvd.
TREASURE ISLAND — “We have our marching orders,” City Manager Amy Davis noted as city commissioners unanimously gave staff the green light to design and build a new public safety complex at 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, north of the soon-to-be-opened City Hall Center at 105th Avenue.
Beach Beacon
Resident got involved in North Redington issues from a young age
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — When Ivanna “Iva” Lopez was 9 years old back in 2007, she was a 4th grader at Bauder Elementary School, walking frequently past Harold Radcliffe Park with her friends, thinking how great it would be to have a playground there. Iva approached the...
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
Beach Beacon
Belleair lowers town speed limit to 25 mph
BELLEAIR — The Town Commission recently agreed to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on all roads save for certain sections of town, including inside the Residential Planned Development district and, for now, Indian Rocks Road. The ordinance unanimously passed on first reading Jan. 17, pleasing...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
The tragic irony of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's latest calls for transparency
It’s rich for this mayor to talk about transparency.
Beach Beacon
Largo pays $2M for new permitting system
LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy. City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that...
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
fox13news.com
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
Families object to possible closure of Hillsborough elementary school
While the deadline for submitting online feedback has passed, several students, parents, and teachers took their concerns about the proposed rezoning directly to the Hillsborough School Board members at their meeting on Tuesday.
Longboat Observer
Police can ticket Bay Isles drivers starting Feb. 1
Starting Feb. 1, Longboat Key police will be empowered to write traffic tickets behind the gates of the Bay Isles community. “If you drive normally and safely the way you do anywhere else, then you’ve got nothing to worry about,” safety committee chair for the HOA Mark Hullinger said. “It’s only if you violate the stop signs, speed limit or the crosswalks that you are going to have a problem.”
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa’s Top 5 Best Parks
Are you trying to find Tampa’s best outdoor areas where you can enjoy the Florida weather? A day at the park is the perfect way to soak up the sun or relax in the shade. Scattered around the city are various scenic spots you can enjoy. Finding the best one can be difficult, but this list of the five best parks, as voted by our readers, can help you decide.
Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week
Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
Beach Beacon
Largo Police Chief Undestad to retire June 2
LARGO — The city of Largo has announced that Police Chief Jeff Undestad will retire June 2. Undestad has led the agency for more than nine years and served in the department for more than 33 years. City Manager Henry Schubert will appoint Deputy Chief Mike Loux to the...
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
