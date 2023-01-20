PHOENIX — An East Valley man and his relative were found guilty for their roles in conspiracies to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud on Wednesday, officials said. Walid Khater of Mesa, 37, and Omar Khater of New Jersey, 32, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and one count of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey said in a press release.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO