Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile ExperienceS. F. MoriLong Beach, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer2UrbanGirlsLynwood, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Irvine Won’t Investigate Attempted Bribery of Councilmembers, Waits on FBI
Irvine leaders narrowly voted against conducting a review of their city’s inner workings amid allegations of attempted bribery of two council members in 2018, opting to wait and see whether an investigation from the FBI sheds any light on the issue. Melahat Rafiei, a high-profile Democratic leader and consultant,...
Anaheim Appoints Another Resort Ally Amid Fallout From FBI Corruption Probe
Anaheim officials appointed another council member with ties to the Chamber of Commerce and the Disney funded Support Our Anaheim Resort (SOAR) political action committee – interests that were touched on in an explosive FBI corruption probe. [Read: How Did Disneyland’s Main Political Spending Vehicle Land in the Middle...
Questions Swirl Over Former Irvine City Councilmembers Discussing Accepting Bribes With Cannabis Lobbyist
When influential Orange County Democratic consultant Melahat Rafiei announced she was taking a plea deal with federal investigators for attempted wire fraud last week, it sent shockwaves through the local community. But one of the biggest revelations in the plea agreement wasn’t what she was charged for. In her...
Huntington Beach Leaders Consider Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws on Homeless People
A newly seated Huntington Beach City Council took a look at the city’s homeless plan last week and is pushing forward with new enforcement plans. Last Tuesday’s discussion was the first time since the new majority took office that they’ve discussed policy for the homelessness crisis after making a pledge in their campaigns to implement a 90-day homeless plan to clean up the streets.
Orange County to Open Cold Weather Homeless Shelter in Fullerton
Orange County will be getting a winter homeless shelter after all – a couple months into the cold weather season, and after this month’s heavy rainstorms. It comes after an earlier failed attempt to open one in Santa Ana, leaving thousands of homeless people in OC without a place to get out of the cold and rain. Just over 3,000 people were unsheltered in Orange County as of the latest official count one year ago.
After Contract Battle, Santa Ana Police Union Launches Council Recall Campaigns
An escalating conflict between City Hall leaders and the union representing Santa Ana police officers has kicked off campaigns to unseat two City Council members. It comes after a majority of council members last month approved a 3% pay raise for police officers and slashed the arrangement for their union’s president, Gerry Serrano, of full-time release from police work while he steered the association.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Will OC’s New Police ‘Watchdog’ Be Proactive and Transparent? His Background is Sparking Questions
The job is to serve as a civilian watchdog over the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and other powerful county law enforcement agencies – identifying systemic problems so they can be fixed. But the new head of OC’s Office of Independent Review is drawing questions about his background in...
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Trump uses Monterey Park mass shooting to defend Jan. 6
On Saturday evening, in Monterey Park, California, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio killing at least 10 and injuring 10 more before claiming his own life during a standoff with police on Sunday afternoon.
Irvine Looks To Raise Great Park Bonds Ceiling to $2 Billion
Irvine city leaders could sign up for a massive expansion of the city’s budget for the Great Park, Orange County’s largest civic construction project, on Tuesday night. The shift would allow the city to take out $2 billion in bonds, which Great Park residents would be on the hook for paying back over decades while the city uses the funds to build out the park.
Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort
The attorney for Elliot Blair's family is now saying Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony at a resort near Rosarito, Baja California located about 40 minutes south of the border.
Los Angeles Angels No Longer For Sale; Is Another Land Sale Proposal Coming to Anaheim?
Los Angeles Angels Baseball owner Arte Moreno announced in a statement today that he will no longer consider selling the major league team months after an FBI corruption probe in Anaheim killed $150 million Angel Stadium land sale. Since August, Moreno had been looking to sell the team. This came...
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Former LA County official gets 2 years probation for taking bribes
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
