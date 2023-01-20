ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Voice of OC

Huntington Beach Leaders Consider Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws on Homeless People

A newly seated Huntington Beach City Council took a look at the city’s homeless plan last week and is pushing forward with new enforcement plans. Last Tuesday’s discussion was the first time since the new majority took office that they’ve discussed policy for the homelessness crisis after making a pledge in their campaigns to implement a 90-day homeless plan to clean up the streets.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County to Open Cold Weather Homeless Shelter in Fullerton

Orange County will be getting a winter homeless shelter after all – a couple months into the cold weather season, and after this month’s heavy rainstorms. It comes after an earlier failed attempt to open one in Santa Ana, leaving thousands of homeless people in OC without a place to get out of the cold and rain. Just over 3,000 people were unsheltered in Orange County as of the latest official count one year ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

After Contract Battle, Santa Ana Police Union Launches Council Recall Campaigns

An escalating conflict between City Hall leaders and the union representing Santa Ana police officers has kicked off campaigns to unseat two City Council members. It comes after a majority of council members last month approved a 3% pay raise for police officers and slashed the arrangement for their union’s president, Gerry Serrano, of full-time release from police work while he steered the association.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Looks To Raise Great Park Bonds Ceiling to $2 Billion

Irvine city leaders could sign up for a massive expansion of the city’s budget for the Great Park, Orange County’s largest civic construction project, on Tuesday night. The shift would allow the city to take out $2 billion in bonds, which Great Park residents would be on the hook for paying back over decades while the city uses the funds to build out the park.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

