ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event. Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

13 restaurants with heated patios in Birmingham

If you’re anything like me, you’re dreaming of spring evenings dining on the patios of some of Birmingham’s incredible restaurants. In the meantime, you can warm up while you dine at some of the best restaurants in town on their cozy heated patios. Keep reading for 13 of our favorites.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops

Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘Hamilton’ in Alabama: What to know before you go

You have 16 chances to see a national touring production of “Hamilton” in Alabama. Don’t throw away your shot, theater fans, if you want to catch a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical during its run in Birmingham. Making a few plans will help you to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023

It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham pays Aspen Institute to consult on violence

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a consulting agreement with the Aspen Institute, which will launch a data collection study of neighborhoods in the city to study ways of reducing violence. Douglas Wood, director of the Aspen Institute’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, told the council that Birmingham would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy