Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
Alabama filmmakers’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads all Oscar nominees with 11
Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, and his red-hot film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead all nominees at the 95th Annual Academy Awards including nods for best picture, director, screenplay and film editing. Along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan (forming the filmmaking duo “the Daniels”), Scheinert scored...
gooddaylivingal.com
City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event. Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Bham Now
13 restaurants with heated patios in Birmingham
If you’re anything like me, you’re dreaming of spring evenings dining on the patios of some of Birmingham’s incredible restaurants. In the meantime, you can warm up while you dine at some of the best restaurants in town on their cozy heated patios. Keep reading for 13 of our favorites.
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via the official Ticketmaster website as of January 22, 2023. Please continue to visit Ticketmaster for any event updates; permission given.
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
Bham Now
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops
Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
‘Hamilton’ in Alabama: What to know before you go
You have 16 chances to see a national touring production of “Hamilton” in Alabama. Don’t throw away your shot, theater fans, if you want to catch a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical during its run in Birmingham. Making a few plans will help you to...
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023
It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Alabama woman awaiting heart transplant dies after 3-year COVID battle: ‘She lived fiercely’
Stella Stephens Glover, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school instructor, died earlier this month waiting for a heart transplant after battling the effects of COVID-19 for almost three years. Glover, of Sumiton, died Jan. 11. She was 36. The Paul Mitchell School - Birmingham called her “an incredible learning leader, mentor...
Birmingham pays Aspen Institute to consult on violence
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a consulting agreement with the Aspen Institute, which will launch a data collection study of neighborhoods in the city to study ways of reducing violence. Douglas Wood, director of the Aspen Institute’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, told the council that Birmingham would...
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
Moody church moves forward in faith following devastating fire
A local church body in Moody is forced to relocate after its building was destroyed in a fire just last weekend.
