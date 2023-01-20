Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lawmakers show solidarity with Missouri counterparts over dress code
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly-elected Rhode Island lawmaker is standing in solidarity with female legislators in Missouri, in the wake a controversial dress code requirement adopted. "I just thought it was ridiculous, quite frankly," said State Rep. Jennifer Boylan, who's in her first term representing parts of Barrington...
Turnto10.com
Average price of gasoline up 10 cents in Rhode Island
The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island went up 10 cents this week, according to a Monday report from AAA Northeast. The average was $3.35 per gallon in the Ocean State. The price went up seven cents from last month’s average. The average price in Massachusetts was $3.37...
Turnto10.com
Kent Hospital's at Home program is first in RI to offer hospital-caliber care
Kent Hospital's at Home program is the first in Rhode Island to officer hospital-quality care at home. The program launched last January but has now ramped up with a full staff and a permanent mission: to keep those who usually require hospitalization, but are medically stable and have a good support system, at home.
Turnto10.com
McKee and RIDOT to discuss winter preparations
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation discussed on Tuesday how Rhode Island is preparing to respond to winter weather. The governor was joined by RIDOT Director Peter Alviti as both spoke to the media from RIDOT’s East Providence facility. The region saw...
Turnto10.com
Never say never: Rhode Island air show may return someday
Jets, stunts, lots of noise. Now the quiet void left by the Rhode Island National Guard’s air show absence will continue for the foreseeable future. “As far as the air show goes, it is no more for now,” Lt. Alexandra Curtis told NBC 10 News on Tuesday. The...
Turnto10.com
Monday's flurries bring slick roads, traffic backups and mixed feelings
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The snow in Southern New England has mostly stopped as cold temperatures set in Monday night, with those on the road expressing mixed feelings about the storm. Monday morning's rain turned into afternoon flurries, causing slippery roads and traffic backups across the region. In Warwick,...
Turnto10.com
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Turnto10.com
Nebraska farmers, researchers seek to raise awareness of cyberattacks to agriculture
KEARNEY, Neb. (KHGI) — Many farmers think nothing of leaving keys in the pickup, but folks in agriculture may be leaving the door wide open when it comes to their technology. You may think the cow-calf business is old-school, but Brock Elsen's operation depends on technology. To track my...
Turnto10.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Comments / 0