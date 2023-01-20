ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Average price of gasoline up 10 cents in Rhode Island

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island went up 10 cents this week, according to a Monday report from AAA Northeast. The average was $3.35 per gallon in the Ocean State. The price went up seven cents from last month’s average. The average price in Massachusetts was $3.37...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

McKee and RIDOT to discuss winter preparations

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation discussed on Tuesday how Rhode Island is preparing to respond to winter weather. The governor was joined by RIDOT Director Peter Alviti as both spoke to the media from RIDOT’s East Providence facility. The region saw...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Never say never: Rhode Island air show may return someday

Jets, stunts, lots of noise. Now the quiet void left by the Rhode Island National Guard’s air show absence will continue for the foreseeable future. “As far as the air show goes, it is no more for now,” Lt. Alexandra Curtis told NBC 10 News on Tuesday. The...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Monday's flurries bring slick roads, traffic backups and mixed feelings

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The snow in Southern New England has mostly stopped as cold temperatures set in Monday night, with those on the road expressing mixed feelings about the storm. Monday morning's rain turned into afternoon flurries, causing slippery roads and traffic backups across the region. In Warwick,...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy